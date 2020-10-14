Josh Allen entered Tuesday night having thrown one interception this season. He has thrown two tonight.

Malcolm Butler has both.

The Titans cornerback intercepted Allen’s first pass of the night and returned it 29 yards to the Buffalo 16. Two plays later, Ryan Tannehill threw a 16-yard touchdown pass to A.J. Brown for an early 7-0 lead.

With 3:26 remaining in the third quarter, Allen underthrew a pass to Gabriel Davis that Butler picked. Butler had a 68-yard return, bracing himself with his hand to avoid going down on a tackle, and setting up the Titans at the Buffalo 12.

The Bills had the Titans stopped on third down, but officials threw a flag on Quinton Jefferson for roughing.

Tight end Jonnu Smith caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from Tannehill on the next play, giving the Titans a 28-10 lead.

Tannehill has thrown two touchdowns and run for another.

Malcolm Butler makes second interception of Josh Allen originally appeared on Pro Football Talk