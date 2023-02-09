Malcolm Butler hints at telling his story on Super Bowl LII benching

One of the many unsolved New England Patriots mysteries was the infamous Super Bowl LII benching of former cornerback Malcolm Butler.

The Patriots paid for that decision with Philadelphia Eagles backup quarterback Nick Foles decimating the backend of their defense for 373 passing yards, three touchdowns and only one interception in a 41-33 victory.

In many ways, the game felt like a waste considering Tom Brady threw for 505 passing yards and three touchdowns to give his team every chance to win. But it was coach Bill Belichick’s defense that couldn’t stop the bleeding, and the necessary adjustments were never made to help them do it.

Meanwhile, Butler, who was the team’s second-best cornerback across from Stephon Gilmore, was kept on the sidelines.

When appearing on 98.5 The Sports Hub’s “Zolak & Bertrand” on Thursday, the veteran defensive back hinted that he might finally be ready to speak on the topic.

“Like I always say, it was a coaching decision,” said Butler, via 98.5 The Sports Hub’s Tom Morgan. “But I really don’t know, man. I got a documentary coming out where I’m talking about all that I did with some of the guys in New England. And I got a book coming out also, so I ain’t gonna spill the beans out of them right now, but it’ll be something to look forward to.”

There have been rumors and speculation regarding the incident for years, but we have never heard an explanation come from Butler directly.

Butler signed a two-year deal with the Patriots last offseason, but he was ultimately released after going on injured reserve. He has yet to make a decision on whether he plans on retiring or not.

