Malcolm Butler comments on if he’d ever play for Patriots again

Former New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler’s storybook ending crumbled prematurely in 2022.

Four years after making the decision to leave the Patriots for the Tennessee Titans, the Super Bowl XLIX hero returned to New England in hopes of finishing his career where it all started in 2014, as an undrafted rookie out of West Alabama.

But those hopes were ultimately cut short after an injury landed him on injured reserve before the season. He agreed to an injury settlement with the Patriots and was released last August.

When asked if he still thinks that storybook ending is possible with the Patriots, Butler left the door open for another reunion.

“I’m not sure about that one,” said Butler, according to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe. “I’m ready to take any opportunity. If I go back to play football, I’m going to take any opportunity that comes my way, and I’m going to run with it. I’m going to grind and do the best I can with that opportunity. Once something is gone, you’ve got to cherish those moments. I love the game of football. It’s hard to get into the NFL. Just can’t take those moments for granted.”

At age 32, there’s no certainty Butler will even return to the NFL field, much less finish his career with the Patriots.

There’s a full-blown youth movement happening right now in the New England secondary with the emergence of Jack Jones and Marcus Jones. The Patriots might also add another corner for depth in the 2023 NFL draft.

One also has to wonder if Butler’s upcoming book and documentary, particularly the stuff related to his infamous Super Bowl LII benching, would have an impact at a second attempt at a reunion.

However, regardless of whether Butler plays another snap again or not, it’s clear he’s deserving of finishing his career as a Patriot.

