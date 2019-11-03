Malcolm Butler breaks wrist, surgery likely

Titans cornerback Malcolm Butler injured his left wrist on Curtis Samuel‘s 12-yard touchdown late in the first half. He did not return.

Butler fractured his wrist, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL.

The Titans are in the process of determining whether Butler will require surgery, but surgery is likely, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

Butler had two pass breakups in the Titans’ loss to the Panthers on Sunday.

He has two interceptions and nine pass breakups this season.