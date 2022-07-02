Malcolm Brogdon reveals the 'one goal' he has with Celtics after trade

Brogdon reveals the 'one goal' he has with Celtics after trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Malcolm Brogdon has played six NBA seasons between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers, and he's never advanced past the first round in four career trips to the playoffs.

For that reason, and likely several others, he has one simple goal with the Boston Celtics after they acquired him via trade from the Pacers on Friday.

Brogdon is determined to help the Celtics win Banner 18, and he made that clear with an Instagram post Friday night. The photo he used was no accident, given what's in the background.

Instagram/malcolmbrogdon

The Celtics were just two wins short of an NBA championship last season. They were eliminated in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals by the Golden State Warriors.

After the reported additions of Brogdon and Danilo Gallinari, the Celtics are much better equipped to win a title next season because of their improved bench depth, scoring depth and playmaking ability.