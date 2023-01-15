Malcolm Brogdon with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets
Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/14/2023
Malcolm Brogdon (Boston Celtics) with an and one vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/14/2023
Jayson Tatum scored 17 of his 33 points in a pivotal third quarter, Malcolm Brogdon added 30 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Charlotte Hornets 122-106 on Saturday night to push their winning streak to six. Al Horford had 16 points and Marcus Smart added 13 points and 12 assists for the Celtics, who made 19 3-pointers and erased a 16-point, first-half deficit.
Apart from the first place Celtics, the Nets, 76ers, Cavs, and Bucks might conceivably be at the top of the standings when the dust settles.
Malcolm Brogdon scored 30 off the bench as the Celtics erased a 16-point deficit to beat the Hornets on the road Saturday night.
The Philadelphia Eagles earned home-field advantage in the NFC, but weren't able to finish as the No. 1 team in the power rankings.
Three powerful explosions rang out near the Berdiansk Airport and a fire started in the temporarily occupied city of Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia Oblast. Source: Suspilne, public broadcaster, citing a comment of Viktoriia Halitsina, Head of Berdiansk City Military Administration; Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to mayor of Mariupol, on Telegram Quote from Halitsina: "As per now, there is no confirmed information about damage to enemy equipment.
Nina Ostanina, Member of the State Duma [the lower chamber of the Russian parliament - ed.] and the Head of the Committee for Family, Women and Children, has stated that Russia will stop granting deferments from conscription to fathers of three minors.
The Houston Texans provided a sneak peak at how they are changing their uniforms. Here is what @bigsargesportz learned.
Romanian authorities started on Saturday to take away luxury cars from a property close to the capital as part of a criminal inquiry into alleged human trafficking that led to the arrest of divisive internet personality Andrew Tate. Romanian anti-organised crime prosecutors detained Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian female suspects on Dec. 29 on charges of forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit six women. A Reuters reporter saw several cars, including a Rolls-Royce, BMW and Mercedes-Benz, being taken from the Tate compound on the outskirts of the capital, Bucharest, to be transported to a storage location.
Considering all of Week 18's events, the most expensive fine the NFL issued on Saturday may come as a surprise.
Seahawks DB Johnathan Abram made a dirty play on Deebo Samuel. It made the 49ers angry, and their play showed it.
Some may regard it as the stuff of miracles, but it was always the plan. Legendary broadcaster Al Michaels spent the 2022 season making the new age of streaming feel as familiar and comfortable as possible to those accustomed to watching sports on TV. With the Amazon slate over and NBC broadcasting a pair of [more]
Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley didn't hold back in their criticism of Ben Simmons after he scored zero points in the Nets' loss to the Celtics on Thursday night.
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams responds to Jae Crowder's "hurt" comments about Phoenix Suns coaches in Friday's Bleacher Report article.
We've never seen anything quite like the Brock Purdy story before.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
After taking the NFL world by storm, 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy couldn't have been more delighted to hear NBA superstar LeBron James gave him a shout-out Saturday.
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins allowed to seek trade; could be calling Brooklyn home
Derek Carr in a Jets uniform would make a lot of sense. But there are other good fits for the soon-to-be ex-Raiders quarterback.
Whew. This TD pass by Brock Purdy was very impressive.
The Warriors will never forget the night they played at the Alamodome.