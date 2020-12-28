Malcolm Brogdon with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics
Malcolm Brogdon (Indiana Pacers) with a deep 3 vs the Boston Celtics, 12/27/2020
There was a scenario where Haskins could have given Washington fans a gift on his way out of town, but he instead dropped a stink bomb and took the first bus out of D.C.
Patrick Mahomes has stunned fans time and time again with his no-look throws, but even he had to credit Ryan Fitzpatrick after his game-winner.
Late in Saturday’s game, the Raiders had the ball at the 1-yard line and the Dolphins were poised to let them score a touchdown, but Raiders coach Jon Gruden directed Derek Carr to take a knee to run the maximum time off the clock before kicking a field goal and taking a 25-23 lead. That [more]
Trevor Matich ripped Dwayne Haskins for his decision to party and violate COVID-19 protocols.
Cleveland is still "win-and-get-in" entering Week 17 but it's more complicated
Grayson Allen responded after Trae Young accused him of tripping him on Twitter. "This gotta stop!" Young wrote alongside a video of the play.
The NFL playoff picture is taking shape. Here’s how it looks after the latest slate of games: AFC 1. Chiefs (14-1) Clinched home-field advantage. 2. Steelers (12-3) Clinched AFC North. 3. Bills (11-3) Clinched the AFC East, owns head-to-head tiebreaker over Steelers. 4. Titans (10-4) Owns the division record tiebreaker over Indianapolis. 5. Dolphins (10-5) [more]
Antonio Brown posted a photo with his quarterback Tom Brady after the Buccaneers clinched a playoff berth on Saturday.
Sunday night's game isn't meaningless, but the Packers can no longer clinch the No. 1 seed in Week 16.
Gordon Hayward had 28 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Charlotte Hornets handed the Brooklyn Nets their first loss of the season, 106-104 on Sunday night.
No, the score isn't a typo.
Retired New York Giants legend Eli Manning drove his Super Bowl XLVI MVP Corvette to Denver and turned it over for the All In Challenge.
Urban Meyer has been a wildly successful head coach. Some think he could be a successful NFL coach. Some NFL teams have inquired about whether he’s interested in interviewing for an NFL head-coaching job. Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports that at least two teams have reached out to Meyer about potentially interviewing for head-coaching jobs. [more]
Believe it or not, former Red Sox pitcher Daisuke Matsuzaka is still going strong at age 40.
Dwayne Haskins has likely played his last down for the Washington Football Team.
The Bears couldn't move the ball. Now they can't be stopped.
The NFC East race will be decided on the final day of the regular season. The Washington Football Team had a chance to clinch the division today, but instead laid an egg in an ugly loss to the Carolina Panthers. Now Washington will see if it can win the division next week. If the Football [more]
The Maniac didn't miss his words.
Tyreek Hill swore he'd never have to make the play DK Metcalf made on Budda Baker this season. Then, reality intervened.
As far as the NFL is concerned, Lawrence could be the player who helps accomplish one of three things for one of its small-market teams.