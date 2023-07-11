Malachi Wideman scheduling workouts with teams

After going undrafted in the NFL supplemental draft Tuesday, Jackson State wide receiver Malachi Wideman and Purdue wide receiver Milton Wright are free agents.

Wideman is scheduling workouts with NFL teams for when training camps begin, his agent told Tom Pelissero of NFL Media. Wideman also has offers from CFL and XFL teams if an NFL job doesn't come to fruition.

He caught 34 passes for 540 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2021 but was limited to three catches for 49 yards and a touchdown in six games as a junior last year.

Wideman played six games for the University of Tennessee in 2020 and also was a highly regarded basketball player in high school.

Safety Jalen Thompson was the last player to be drafted in a supplemental draft, going to the Cardinals in the fifth round in 2019.