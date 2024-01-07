Malachi Nelson transfers to Boise State, ends speculation about returning to USC

The Malachi Nelson story has taken a fascinating turn. Nelson, who transferred from USC before Miller Moss lit up Louisville in the Holiday Bowl and before Will Howard announced his new school, could have reconsidered his place in the portal and on the USC roster. He did not.

He wanted to go somewhere to play in 2024, a perfectly understandable and reasonable desire. He didn’t want to be a QB2 sitting behind Moss at USC or anyone else at another school.

He was rumored to be in the mix for the Miami Hurricanes, a high-profile program which competes with the likes of Florida State and Clemson in the ACC. When the Miami speculation grew, it didn’t seem likely that Nelson would wind up on the blue turf of Boise, Idaho, playing in the Mountain West Conference.

Life is full of surprises.

Nelson is headed to Boise State. The news broke Saturday night. This is a big score for new Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson, who took over from Andy Avalos this past season as the interim and was named permanent head coach late in 2023.

With Nelson fully out of the picture at USC — this closes the door on that possibility, at least for 2024 — the Trojans do need a backup quarterback in the portal. We’ll keep you posted.

BREAKING: USC transfer QB Malachi Nelson has committed to Boise State.https://t.co/vM8aLYIMuS pic.twitter.com/mEX2XHZWkI — On3 (@On3sports) January 7, 2024

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire