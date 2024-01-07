Malachi Nelson’s transfer to Boise State seems to be motivated by one factor

The decision by Malachi Nelson to transfer to Boise State gives the Broncos their highest-rated player ever. Since recruiting services began, and since the star system came into existence, Boise State has never had a higher-ranked prospect than Nelson, who was a five-star prospect when USC brought him in as a freshman.

Given that Nelson was linked to Miami as a possible landing spot, the fact that Nelson chose Boise State reveals something obvious about his thought process. Miami is a very heavy hitter in the NIL space, with power brokers who can bring a very big bag to the table. Miami football is — on the field — a bad product, but Mario Cristobal pulled in several more blue-chip recruits than Lincoln Riley and USC for this cycle. Miami’s NIL clout played a big role in that.

Nelson’s pivot away from Miami is a statement in itself. The money wasn’t the top focus for the quarterback. He wanted to go to a school where he would play football as a starter in 2024. Playing time mattered most.

Nelson’s need for playing time — a perfectly reasonable desire from his point of view — was so acute that the quarterback entrusted his career to a first-year head coach, Spencer Danielson. Boise State fired Andy Avalos late in the 2023 season and appointed Danielson as the interim. Danielson won the Mountain West championship to lock down the permanent head coaching job. BSU did not look outside the program for Avalos’s replacement.

Malachi Nelson knew what he wanted. He got it. We wish him the best in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire