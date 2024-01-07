Malachi Nelson will play Oregon in 2024, and USC won’t

The twists of fate in the Malachi Nelson story are numerous and remarkable. Get this: Nelson, who came to USC ostensibly to compete against the Oregon Ducks for Pac-12 championships, will get to play Oregon in the 2024 college football season. The USC Trojans will not play Oregon next season, unless the two schools meet in the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game.

How wild is that?

Nelson transferred from USC to Boise State on Saturday night. Guess what? Oregon and Boise State play each other on September 7, 2024. The game will be in Eugene’s Autzen Stadium.

We will see how much Malachi Nelson has evolved and grown as a quarterback on that day. Nelson, by transferring to Boise State, has instantly become the highest-rated football prospect to play for the Broncos. Remember: Boise State does not have a long history as a Division I program. The Broncos moved up to the FBS (formerly known as Division I-A) in 1996, under 30 years ago. It’s not that remarkable that the program has not had a player as highly-rated as Nelson, who brings his five stars to the blue turf of Idaho.

Boise State-Oregon was always an interesting 2024 game, but now the matchup takes on added significance for a lot of people, including USC fans who hope Nelson can derail the Ducks.

