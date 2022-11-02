Malachi Nelson and Los Alamitos face Long Beach Poly in massive CIF matchup

The Long Beach Poly Jackrabbits, ranked No. 5 in California, will play in one of the biggest games of the year in the state on November 11 against No. 4 Los Alamitos. Both teams are in the top 25 in the nation according to Max Preps. The game will take place at Veterans Memorial Stadium in the Division 1 quarterfinals.

The Jackrabbits were part of a 10-team Division 1 bracket, seeded No. 5. The top six teams will get a bye in the first round, with the Jackrabbits and Griffins both getting two weeks to prepare for their game a week from Friday.

It’s truly a marquee matchup for a Jackrabbits program that won the CIF-SS Division 4 title last year, then earned a No. 22 national ranking this year as they posted the program’s first undefeated regular season in 15 years.

Los Alamitos is led by USC senior commits Malachi Nelson and wide receiver Makai Lemon. All eyes will be on them as they enter this main-event showdown late in the season.

USC 2023 5-star QB commit Malachi Nelson continues his elite season at Los Alamitos. 33/3 TD/INT ratio. Nelson is cool, calm and collective. Big-time playmaker who also is a wise decision maker. Elite skillset, he's QB1 in the 2023 recruiting class. pic.twitter.com/t6FP51E2y1 — Luca Sartirana (@SartiranaLuca) November 1, 2022

Nelson, a five-star QB, is rated the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect by ESPN and the nation’s No. 3 overall prospect by 247Sports.

Malachi Nelson, USC Trojans 5-star QB pledge, scores 6 touchdowns in first quarter of huge win https://t.co/kUvDOkDQJq — Andrew Nemec (@AndrewNemec) October 28, 2022

Trojan head coach Lincoln Riley has proven to be a Heisman Trophy-developer during his time at Oklahoma with Jalen Hurts, Kyler Murray and Baker Mayfield.

Story continues

That magic seems to have carried over to USC with quarterback Caleb Williams, who has emerged as a darkhorse Heisman candidate in his own right.

Both teams feature All-Americans and tons of Division 1 talent, and the game is sure to be televised and viewed as the top game in the state next week. The winner will most likely play No. 1 Mater Dei in the Division 1 semifinals.

List

USC football: the state of the program entering November

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire