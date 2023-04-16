Malachi Nelson has learning experience at USC spring game

Malachi Nelson is coming to town with a ton of hype, and the five-star quarterback finally got live action for the USC Trojans in the spring game on Saturday.

With Caleb Williams running the show in 2023 again, it was a lot of Malachi Nelson and Miller Moss in the game. They needed the work, unlike Caleb. Moss was impressive, but Nelson’s first action at USC was up and down, which isn’t surprising.

The transition from high school to college is always difficult, and Nelson learned that the hard way. He forced passes, struggled with ball security, and clearly had issues with the speed of college football.

Nelson started the second half but threw an interception during the game on a pass he just heaved into the air.

The highly-touted signal-caller will be able to catch up quickly. The good news is that he likely won’t play much during his first year, so he can sit and soak up all the information from Caleb Williams and Kliff Kingsbury.

The talent is there, and this won’t be the last time we see a freshman struggle to adjust to the speed of a college game.

Malachi Nelson sends a desperate heave into the end zone with time running out. It’s picked off by Jacobe Covington. USC’s defense beats USC’s offense in the spring game, 42-34. Which, sure, I guess. — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) April 15, 2023

