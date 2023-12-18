Advertisement

Malachi Nelson’s departure creates many QB questions for USC and Lincoln Riley

Matt Wadleigh
·8 min read
1

The USC Trojans are going through a ton of changes right now. One is at the quarterback position. Five-star recruit Malachi Nelson, who was injured in the spring and was not able to get many snaps behind Caleb Williams in his freshman season, has decided to enter the transfer portal.

This leaves Miller Moss as USC’s only option for the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. Beyond that, it creates a lot of questions regarding USC’s activity in the portal and the Trojans’ future at the position.

We’re going to give you the immediate social media reaction to Nelson’s departure, followed by analysis of what this means for USC football and Lincoln Riley. There’s a lot to sort out here:

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports
Riley has the top quarterback in the Class of 2026, Julian Lewis, but this Malachi Nelson story offers a reminder that long-term waiting games don’t mean a whole lot when immediate situations can change on the ground. No one should think Lewis is a lock to play for Riley and USC in 2026, if only because so many things will happen in the next three years. Don’t spend too much time worrying about 2026 recruits … until 2026 or late 2025 at the earliest.

THE REALITY OF QBS AT TOP PROGRAMS

Dec 9, 2023; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Three of the four 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists were transfer portal quarterbacks. That’s the way the game is played today. Quarterback is an individual position requiring individual quality. One- or two-year portal rentals are how the top programs and coaches frequently fill their needs at football’s most important position. This is not a position where recruiting must be strong. Portal acquisitions can instantly fix quarterback problems. That’s an important part of the perspective on the Malachi Nelson decision.

RILEY'S PLAN

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports
Is Lincoln Riley trying to bring both Will Howard and Maalik Murphy to USC, or is he intent on getting just one of the two?

If he wants to bring both to USC, would he hand the keys over to Howard in 2024 — with Murphy being the guy for 2025 — or play both men interchangeably?

BIG PICTURE

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports
Riley and other coaches have to ask themselves if they can sell a quarterback in the portal on sharing snaps with another portal quarterback, or if they have to guarantee QB1 status in order to close the sale with portal quarterbacks.

In an ideal world, Riley would bring in both Howard and Murphy and play both of them in spots. This would give USC’s offense a lot more diversity, since Howard and Murphy are two different kinds of athletes. Realistically, though, would either Howard or Murphy come to USC knowing they might split snaps? Probably not.

The likely outcome is that only one will come to USC, not two. However, if coaches can sell players on a split-snap arrangement, they could really enhance their programs — not just at USC, but anywhere.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire