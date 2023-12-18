Malachi Nelson’s departure creates many QB questions for USC and Lincoln Riley

The USC Trojans are going through a ton of changes right now. One is at the quarterback position. Five-star recruit Malachi Nelson, who was injured in the spring and was not able to get many snaps behind Caleb Williams in his freshman season, has decided to enter the transfer portal.

This leaves Miller Moss as USC’s only option for the Holiday Bowl against Louisville. Beyond that, it creates a lot of questions regarding USC’s activity in the portal and the Trojans’ future at the position.

We’re going to give you the immediate social media reaction to Nelson’s departure, followed by analysis of what this means for USC football and Lincoln Riley. There’s a lot to sort out here:

USC five-star freshman QB Malachi Nelson is expected to enter the transfer portal, sources tell @247sports https://t.co/6Cw7NKmknb pic.twitter.com/Y9ll08gSXL — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) December 18, 2023

Without Malachi Nelson, USC currently has just two scholarship QB’s, Miller Moss and Jake Jensen. If USC brings in a transfer QB like Kansas State’s Will Howard, that’s just a one-year rental. The next QB Riley currently has committed is Juju Lewis … in the 2026 class https://t.co/vncjE8WOcU — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 18, 2023

Don't bother signing 5 star QBs out of high school unless you're planning to start them from day one. https://t.co/vcWb0ACrqg — Gord Randall (@GARandall) December 18, 2023

The people who proclaimed him as Caleb’s “heir apparent” the second he committed are the same people who value recruiting rankings more than actual play on the field. https://t.co/h7KLmXKXhv — Adam Bradford (@Adam_Bradford14) December 18, 2023

Are you kidding me dawg https://t.co/oLoUBDEOGc — Shady (@ShadySaiyan) December 18, 2023

chip kelly and lincoln riley in a Run Elite QB Talent Out of the City Challenge https://t.co/8etDEjlPxz — carlos: a pac-12 mourner 🍉 (@equitybruin) December 18, 2023

HS recruiting *used to be* a pretty good indicator of future success. Now guys who sign are like verbals used to be. https://t.co/bREaURIUVD — Kyle Bonagura (@BonaguraESPN) December 18, 2023

Not entirely surprising if you read between the lines of some of Riley’s quotes on Nelson. There was a growing sense throughout the season that Nelson was not going to be the guy to supplant Williams next year or beyond. https://t.co/z0iFmK86cP — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 18, 2023

College football is broken. I believe the athletes should get paid for the commitment they make to train, practice, & play… But someone has to draw a line in the sand b/c this is becoming fantasy football. Fresh draft every year and hoping you get good picks “portal” players. https://t.co/XFZgUL9oVG — Zach Southwick (@zsouthwick) December 18, 2023

Things apparently are not going well in SoCal: https://t.co/5ELFOwwqKv — Brett Gibbons (@roadtocfb) December 18, 2023

This is so bad for the Trojans (unless they already have a commit waiting from the transfer portal) https://t.co/h3iOpm8FDN — Ethan Fore (@ethan_fore) December 18, 2023

Transfer portal is wild https://t.co/h3279SGbRe — Ben Golan (@BenjaminGolan) December 18, 2023

This is actually surprising to me https://t.co/xLpPtEOTtI — Jamie (@JCal_88) December 18, 2023

Lincoln Riley is gonna choose Will Howard over Malachi Nelson? https://t.co/E6NChVLX0m — 👁 (@DynastyOsu) December 18, 2023

Updating stretch run for #USC: Jide Abasiri commits

Lorenzo Cowan commits

Mario Williams portal

QB Will Howard on campus

Michael Tarquin portal

Donte Williams resigns

Doug Belk hired as DB coach

Brothers Arnold commit

Kalolo Ta'aga commits

Malachi Nelson portal — Chris Treviño (@ChrisNTrevino) December 18, 2023

Wouldn’t it be wild if Dante Moore transferred to USC and Malachi Nelson transferred to UCLA. Do not see that happening, but that would be wild haha — Ryan Dyrud (@RyanDyrudLAFB) December 18, 2023

The fact that Lincoln Riley has been jet setting all over the country the last three weeks aggressively recruiting B- quarterbacks was probably a good sign that Malachi Nelson wasn't the future of the QB position at USC 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/1lTQKDP3OQ — Aaron Torres (@Aaron_Torres) December 18, 2023

This is what Lincoln Riley said less than two weeks ago about Malachi Nelson. Nelson is now in the transfer portal. https://t.co/MHCYq35x17 — Ryan Kartje (@Ryan_Kartje) December 18, 2023

Malachi Nelson portalling after Riley chases a portal QB? pic.twitter.com/W9wulehvPL — Charlie (@CharlieS_TFB) December 18, 2023

Malachi Nelson gone. Fine with it. — Ry (@JustRyCole) December 18, 2023

waking up to the Malachi Nelson news is upsetting — Nekias (Nuh-KY-us) Duncan (@NekiasNBA) December 18, 2023

People aren’t asking the right question. Malachi Nelson isn’t leaving because he doesn’t want to sit two years. He’s leaving because he was not capable of being the QB that Riley needed. Either it wasn’t a great evaluation or there was no development made. Probably both. https://t.co/GXFNzKprht — Barry of “The Barry & Mack Show” (B. Wise Fitness) (@bwisefitness) December 18, 2023

Texas QB Maalik Murphy to USC becomes a much more realistic possibility https://t.co/6DoqH8eNze pic.twitter.com/BhkUzNOBtO — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 18, 2023

Will Howard makes his campus visit to USC as QB portal drama builds https://t.co/vNW13kG8wW pic.twitter.com/dGB77UnYY8 — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) December 17, 2023

Nov 18, 2023; Jason Parkhurst-USA TODAY Sports

Riley has the top quarterback in the Class of 2026, Julian Lewis, but this Malachi Nelson story offers a reminder that long-term waiting games don’t mean a whole lot when immediate situations can change on the ground. No one should think Lewis is a lock to play for Riley and USC in 2026, if only because so many things will happen in the next three years. Don’t spend too much time worrying about 2026 recruits … until 2026 or late 2025 at the earliest.

Dec 9, 2023; Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Three of the four 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists were transfer portal quarterbacks. That’s the way the game is played today. Quarterback is an individual position requiring individual quality. One- or two-year portal rentals are how the top programs and coaches frequently fill their needs at football’s most important position. This is not a position where recruiting must be strong. Portal acquisitions can instantly fix quarterback problems. That’s an important part of the perspective on the Malachi Nelson decision.

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Is Lincoln Riley trying to bring both Will Howard and Maalik Murphy to USC, or is he intent on getting just one of the two?

If he wants to bring both to USC, would he hand the keys over to Howard in 2024 — with Murphy being the guy for 2025 — or play both men interchangeably?

Sep 30, 2023; Chet Strange-USA TODAY Sports

Riley and other coaches have to ask themselves if they can sell a quarterback in the portal on sharing snaps with another portal quarterback, or if they have to guarantee QB1 status in order to close the sale with portal quarterbacks.

In an ideal world, Riley would bring in both Howard and Murphy and play both of them in spots. This would give USC’s offense a lot more diversity, since Howard and Murphy are two different kinds of athletes. Realistically, though, would either Howard or Murphy come to USC knowing they might split snaps? Probably not.

The likely outcome is that only one will come to USC, not two. However, if coaches can sell players on a split-snap arrangement, they could really enhance their programs — not just at USC, but anywhere.

