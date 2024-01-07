Malachi Nelson, in 2024, will face three current Pac-12 schools

The 2024 college football season will be especially notable for a lot of obvious reasons. One is the emergence of the new 12-team College Football Playoff. Another is the movement of various schools to new conferences. USC will be off to the Big Ten, along with three other current Pac-12 schools: UCLA, Washington, and Oregon.

In 2024, USC will face two of those three schools: Washington and UCLA. The Trojans will not face Oregon.

As a result, Malachi Nelson — who just transferred to Boise State from USC — will actually play more current Pac-12 schools this year as a member of the Broncos than he would have if he had stayed at USC and remained a Trojan.

Boise State’s 2024 schedule includes games against Oregon, Oregon State, and Washington State. Keep in mind that Washington State and Oregon State hammered out an agreement to play Mountain West schools in football for the coming year. They aren’t conference games, but this is a partnership between OSU and WSU — the so-called “Pac-2” — and the Mountain West.

It will be weird, and fascinating, for USC fans to see Malachi Nelson playing schools USC has commonly played for the past few decades, but which will no longer be part of USC’s conference, in 2024.

