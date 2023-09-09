Will Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key play vs. Texas? Nick Saban provides game-day injury update

Alabama football coach Nick Saban made the TV rounds Saturday morning, which included a stop at the SEC Nation set on SEC Network.

Saban was asked about the health of defensive backs Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key ahead of Texas, both of whom were banged up in the season opener against Middle Tennessee.

"Both of them have a chance to play, Malachi especially," Saban said.

He noted that Moore has practiced "a little more" than Key.

Moore is Alabama's starter at Star, and Key started the opener at one safety spot after transferring from UAB in the offseason. Key made an impact right away, picking off a pass.

Their availability will be key against Texas, considering the Longhorns return most of the passing attack that picked apart the Crimson Tide in Austin, Texas, until quarterback Quinn Ewers left the game in the first quarter with an injury.

No. 3 Alabama (1-0) faces No. 10 Texas (1-0) on Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

