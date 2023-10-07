Malachi Moore injury update: Alabama football DB gets carted off vs. Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, Tx. − Alabama football starting defensive back Malachi Moore sustained a right lower-body injury that forced him to be carted to the locker room in the first half against Texas A&M.

Moore had to be helped off by two trainers to the medical tent and couldn't put weight on his right leg.

Moore was in the tent for about seven minutes before he emerged. He didn't have a shoe on his right foot once he left the tent. Cornerback Terrion Arnold made a brief stop inside the tent to visit his teammate.

Moore is the starting Star defensive back for the defense and a leader in the secondary. The senior from Trussville, Alabama, came into the Texas A&M game having tallied 14 tackles to go with one interception.

With Moore out, Kristian Story was the next defensive back in the game. He allowed a reception on third down in a drive that ultimately ended with a Texas A&M touchdown. The Aggies took a 17-10 lead in the first half. Trey Amos also saw more time in the second half with Moore out.

This story will be updated.

Nick Kelly covers Alabama football and men's basketball for The Tuscaloosa News, part of the USA TODAY Network. Reach him at nkelly@gannett.com or follow him @_NickKelly on X, the social media app formerly known as Twitter.

