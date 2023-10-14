Malachi Moore injury update: Alabama football DB doesn't start vs. Arkansas

Alabama football defensive back Malachi Moore didn't start against Arkansas after he sustained an injury vs. Texas A&M a week prior.

Moore was on the sideline in full uniform but did not have his helmet as the starting defense took the field against the Razorbacks.

Moore twisted his right ankle against the Aggies in the win on Oct. 7. With Moore on the sideline vs. Arkansas,, starting cornerback Terrion Arnold moved to Moore's spot at Star, and Trey Amos took Arnold's spot at cornerback.

When Moore left the field against Texas A&M a week ago, he had to be helped by two members of the training staff. He couldn't put weight on his right ankle and had to be carted to the locker room. He returned to the game with a boot on his ankle. When Moore left the game in College Station, he was also using crutches.

Moore seems to have already made improvement, though. He didn't have a boot on Saturday during the Arkansas game.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Where's Malachi Moore? Injury update as Alabama football DB sits vs. Arkansas