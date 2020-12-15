Malachi Flynn with a 3-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets

Reuters

Attempting to earn your first career LPGA victory at the U.S. Women's Open is challenging enough, but Amy Olson faced an even more demanding task on Monday after the unexpected death of her father-in-law on Saturday night. The 28-year-old Olson traversed Champions Golf Club in Houston with the tragedy on her mind while intent on keeping a steely focus on the task at hand. The difficult circumstances didn't prevent Olson from tying for second place at the prestigious event.