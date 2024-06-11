Mal Waldrep commits to Alabama football: 247 ranking, more to know of Crimson Tide legacy

Kalen DeBoer has added yet another Alabama football commit — the Crimson Tide's second in as many days.

The latest player to commit to DeBoer and the Tide is Mal Waldrep, a legacy whose father likewise played at Alabama, under Mike DuBose and Dennis Franchione from 1998-2002. He and On3's Hayes Fawcett announced his commitment to Alabama within a minute of each other:

Waldrep is the 14th commit of DeBoer's 2025 recruiting class, third offensive lineman recruit and the second in as many days after fellow interior offensive lineman Michael Carroll committed to the Crimson Tide on Monday.

Waldrep committed to DeBoer and Alabama over Clemson, Florida, Tennessee and others, two days after taking an official visit to the university.

Here's all you need to know about Waldrep, including his 247 ranking and more:

Mal Waldrep 247 ranking

247 ranking: No. 498 nationally, No. 40 OT

Waldrep, listed as a 6-5, 320-pound offensive tackle per 247Sports, hails from Central High School in Phenix City. He is considered the No. 498 player in the country, No. 40 player at his position and No. 21 player in the state of Alabama. He is rated as a three-star player.

On3 lists Waldrep as an interior offensive lineman. Per the recruiting service, he ranks as the No. 433 player in the country, the No. 35 IOL and the No. 21 player in Alabama.

He has numerous offers, including Alabama, Auburn, Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Michigan and more.

Alabama football recruiting ranking

With Waldrep's commitment, Alabama now ranks as the No. 3 overall recruiting class in 2025, per 247Sports' Composite rankings. As it stands, he is the lowest-rated of DeBoer's recruits at No. 498, and one of only two three-star players (the other being athlete Myles Johnson of T.R. Miller High School).

Alabama football currently has one five-star commitment from linebacker Darrell Johnson (No. 26 overall), as well as three top-100 recruits in quarterback Keelon Russell (No. 38), safety Derick Smith (No. 52) and cornerback Chuck McDonald (No. 76).

