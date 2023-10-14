Making a Statement: Alice football defense clamps down on Calallen in vital district win

ALICE — From the first offensive snap Alice was the more physical, punishing football team on Friday at Alice Memorial Stadium.

The Coyotes popped Jude Hernandez and he fumbled the ball on the first Calallen snap of the game, setting the tone in a 21-7 win against the Wildcats, putting Alice in the driver's seat in the race for the District 16-4A Division I championship.

The win was the third in series history against the dominant Wildcats program, improving to 3-29 all-time.

Alice sophomore quarterback Lucian Cruz was a big factor, rushing for more than 100 yards and all three Coyotes touchdowns, including the backbreaking 2-yard scamper with 2:02 to play.

Friday's highlights

After the team's traded turnovers on the first two plays, Alice forced a punt and drove 46 yards to break the seal on Cruz's first of three touchdown scampers.

The Coyotes never really allowed Calallen's rushing attack to get on track and pounced as the Wildcats had numerous issues snapping the ball. Combined with several big losses due to bad snaps, Calallen tallied 61 yards on 35 attempts.

Meanwhile, Cruz guided two first-half touchdown drives and Roel Gonzalez also found running room. In the red zone the sophomore QB punched in his second touchdown with 50 seconds remaining in the first half.

Calallen's lone score came in the waning moments of the third as big plays fueled a 79-yard drive capped by a Hernandez touchdown scamper.

The finishing blow came as Calallen mishandled a snap on a punt and lost yardage to the 2, setting up Cruz's last score.

Friday's stars

Cruz led both teams with 20 carries for 105 yards and three touchdowns and Gonzalez added 63 yards. The sophomore QB was 7 of 14 with for 115 yards and two interceptions.

Luke Medina paced Calallen with 13 carries for 60 yards and Sebastian Dennis was 4 of 7 for 70 yards before coming off the field due to injury in the fourth quarter.

Hernandez had the Calallen touchdown and an interception.

They said it

Alice coach J.R. Castellano on the win: "Our kids may not be the biggest or fastest, but they have big hearts. They show up to work every single day. All we wanted to do was fly to the football and be aggressive and we did that all night long. Our assistant coaches did a great job prepping them this week."

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: High school football: Physicality, defense lead Alice past Calallen