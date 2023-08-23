After making the state semifinals in 2022, Johnston football aims for 5A state title in 2023

When Johnston reached the playoffs last season and made it to the UNI-Dome for the first time in school history, head coach Brian Woodley told his players the target was now on their backs.

The secret was out, they are a good football team.

After losing in the semifinals to Southeast Polk, the eventual 5A state champion, they lost several key pieces including five of their top six defensive linemen. However, there are several key cogs and long-time starters that have Johnston preparing to try and make a state title run despite the state of Iowa taking notice.

It’ll all start at the quarterback position with Will Nuss, who is the only returning 5A quarterback that threw for over 2,000 yards last season. He is also fresh off of a state championship in baseball this summer. His leadership and experience behind center is obviously an asset, but it’s his mentality that stands out to Woodley.

More: Johnston quarterback Will Nuss flew under the radar in 2022. Now, he has a target on his back

“Mentally, he's got a little swagger to him because he knows how to compete in other sports and other arenas so that moxie brings him into football,” Woodley said.

In front of Nuss, Johnston returns three of their five starters on the line. However, the coach expressed concerns about their depth and ability to create gaps in the running game. Their progression over the course of 2023 will be a major factor in their success.

“That's kind of one of our goals,” Woodley said. “We relied too much on the pass last year and we have to do a better job in situations of being able to convert things running the ball.”

However, the passing game with Nuss and several massive targets will certainly be a strength, despite losing their two leading receivers, Tatum Fox and Rex Woodley (Brian Woodley’s son). Nuss’ options start with Jacob Simpson, a six-foot-five, 230-pound tight end that is committed to Minnesota. Dalen Huston also transfers in from Marshalltown at six-foot-four, 215 pounds to be another large threat in the passing game.

Much of the same concerns of the offensive line lie on the defensive front, with many of their best players having graduated. Woodley sees Kohen Mack and Josh Kerber, who combined for 106.5 tackles and 19.5 tackles for loss in 2022, being a great tandem on the interior to stop the run. Kerber played linebacker last season but has fit seamlessly at nose tackle for the Dragons.

More: Ranking the top 50 Iowa high school football recruiting prospects in the 2024 class

One massive strength for this team will be a cornerback, bringing back Taylen Proctor and JJ Shaw, both of whom are three-year starters. The two had six interceptions combined last year in addition to 77 tackles. Their experience outside and talent on the interior defensive line will be big if they intend to return to the UNI-Dome again.

And make no mistake, that is the goal.

More: Introducing the top 25 Iowa high school football recruits in the 2025 class

“There's no question, we want to win the state title,” Woodley said. That's our goal. Everybody should want that. How are we going to get there in November? It starts now and I hope we keep pushing each other in practice, come every day and put the time and the work in.”

“I tell them 'When you leave the field on Friday nights and you do all those things, usually good things happen.'”

Eli McKown covers high school sports and wrestling for the Des Moines Register. Contact him at Emckown@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @EMcKown23.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: After making state semifinals, Johnston football aims for state title