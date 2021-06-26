MAKING A SPLASH: Minton earns bid to Special Olympics USA Games

Jun. 26—A local special-needs student recently earned an impressive athletic honor.

Ethan Minton, a 19-year-old Pryor High School graduate from Claremore, was one of two males selected from Oklahoma to compete in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games from June 5-12 in Orlando, Fla. It will be his first out-of-state competition.

To receive consideration, Minton had to medal at the State Games of Oklahoma and go through an application process in which he submitted reference letters from coaches to the Special Olympics Oklahoma (SOO) organization. SOO athletic director John Seals and other personnel came to Claremore on May 20 to inform him of the honor.

Minton is autistic and deals with developmental delays.

Susie Martin, Minton's mother, said her son has competed in multiple sports — including track, softball, soccer, volleyball and Kuk Sool Won martial arts — but he excels at swimming.

Minton, who gets in most of his practice at the Elks Lodge in Claremore, usually participates in the 50-/100-meter freestyle and the 50-/100-meter butterfly, but he won't find out what he'll be racing at the USA Games until a later date.

"He's pretty much gotten gold or a medal in every event he's been in," Martin said. "He was actually on the first unified volleyball team that won the first state championship for Special Olympics. That was a brand-new thing when he was a senior. And hopefully maybe this year or sometime soon he's going to be on a power lifting team. They were talking about putting a team together last year, but with COVID, it never happened."

Minton has engaged in Special Olympics activities since the seventh grade, and all those years within that community have helped improve his social skills and overall values.

Martin said Minton struggled with loss when he first started, but he has since learned to be grateful and supportive even when things don't go his way. That is, after all, the Special Olympics motto: "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

"That was a big step in the right direction for him," Martin said. "Being in it for so long, it's really built a lot of friendships and some good values for him."

The lessons learned from his time with the Special Olympics have also helped Minton reap success in other areas of his life.

With the help of the Department of Rehabilitation Services, Minton recently landed his first job. He serves as a dishwasher at J Farley's Pub at 609 S Brady St. in Claremore.

"We happen to go there frequently, and I knew they were hiring, so I talked to the owner Chris Hayes, and he's been very supportive and was willing to talk to his vocational counselor and see what he needed to do to be accommodating for Ethan," Martin said.

However, Minton needs your help.

In an effort to help alleviate the costs taken on by the Special Olympics for such a large event, Minton and his team are holding a fundraiser.

As of 3 p.m. Friday, Minton has raised $383 of his $1,500 goal, and the swimming team as a whole is at $3,921 of $5,000. Team Oklahoma, which includes athletes from every sport, has raised $12,716 of $90,000.

All money will go toward travel, hotel and food costs. Funds surpassing the set goal will go toward other athletes who haven't reached their mark.

The fundraiser isn't an ultimatum, though.

"If he doesn't get his $1,000, he will still get to go," Martin said. "They're just hoping to offset some of the costs with fundraising."

That is great news for athletes like Minton, who is ecstatic about not only swimming at the Rosen Aquatic & Fitness Center — where Olympic legend Michael Phelps has broken world records — but also the opportunity to possibly meet WWE superstars.

Minton considers himself the wrestling company's biggest fan, so it is no surprise he is well aware that superstars handed out medals during last year's Special Olympics USA Games.

"That might happen again because their performance center is in Florida, so he's hoping a WWE superstar gives him his medal, and they get to go to Disney World, so he's excited about that," Martin said.

Minton's favorite superstar? None other than 16-time world champion John Cena.

That number is significant because Minton has won 16 gold medals, an admirable feat he takes pride in given its similarity to Cena's accomplishments.

Minton also owns six silver medals and one of the bronze variety, and he hopes to add more to his collection next year in Orlando.

"He's kind of like rain man when it comes to WWE stuff," Martin said. "You can ask him who a wrestler is, and he can tell you their name, their age, their height, their weight and where they're from. He just rattles it all off."

To donate toward Minton's fundraiser, visit www.classy.org/fundraiser/3302596.