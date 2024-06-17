Making sense of a state track-and-field meet that was off the charts

Jun. 17—"If someone would have told me if we ran the time we ran in the finals of the 4x100 and still just finished fourth, I would have told you that you're crazy."

That was Byron girls coach Charro Coleman's reaction to what happened in this past June 6-8 state track-and-field meet at St. Michael-Albertville High School.

It was the reaction of so many regarding the blistering performances that happened in all three classes — 3A, 2A and 1A.

Coaches, fans and athletes had never seen anything like it. But it also looks like it might be part of a trend, with new training and event specialization being a major factor toward the stunning times, heights and distances being put up around the state.

Among boys high jumpers, southeastern Minnesota had been witness to it all season. In Class 1A alone, Section 1 had five jumpers all clear 6-4 or better this season. That included Triton sophomore Pierce Petersohn going 6-10 and eventual state champion Sam Snitker (GMLOKS) clearing 6-8 multiple times.

One of the stunners in this latest state track-and-field meet that had so many stunners — particularly in sprints — occurred in the Class 1A girls meet.

That's where GMLOKS star junior Chantle Reiland was participating. The season before, Reiland had competed at state in both the shortest sprints, the 100 and the 200. She won the former in 12.48 seconds. In the 200, where former Dover-Eyota and current Mayo athlete Taylor Kurtz was the 2023 state champion in 25.47, Reiland was ninth (27.71).

This time, Reiland ran even better. But with times off the charts in this state meet, she didn't have much to show for it. Reiland was two-tenths of a second better than last year in the 100 and instead of finishing first, was fifth. In the 200, it was similar. She was far better than last year with her 25.55, but moved up just three spots to sixth.

It was the crazy times ahead of her that did it. The 11.80 posted by Bagley-Fosston junior Ava Phrakonkham was a state record, beating the 11.84 mark that had stood since 2018. The other three showings ahead of Reiland were also nutty-good — 11.88 by Hills-Beaver Creek freshman Brynn Bakken, 12.33 by River Valley senior Hailey Hollar and 12.21 by Medford senior Jackie Cole.

"Those times were pretty crazy," said Reiland, who participated in four events at state. "But those girls have been putting in work. And I bet a lot of girls will be following in their footsteps to try to do like they did."

Count Reiland among that group with those kinds of aspirations and a willingness to work.

"I'm pleased that I got to go to state in four events, but there are things I can work on to improve my performances," Reiland said. "I'm going to start lifting (with GMLOKS teammates) three times per week. I did a little bit of that last year, but this year we are really going to concentrate on muscles based for speed. That can help you tremendously. Once you build those muscles up, it really helps with your starts. But it really is crazy that there are so many girls performing now at this top level. It lights a fire under me. It gives me fuel."

Chatfield girls and boys coach Jeff DeBuhr sure took note of not only all of the scorching performances in the state meet, but how so many of the athletes simply look different these days, with so many chiseled physiques out there. It's a change that he says has been especially evident among the girls.

"The physicality on the girls (side of things) has especially changed," DeBuhr said. "You can see the broadness of the shoulders now and other muscle development. It was not as pronounced four or five years ago. That Bagley girl who won (Phrakonkham), she was a physical specimen."

DeBuhr's girls relay teams were among the stunningly blazing ones at state. Chatfield's 4x100 combination set a school record with its 49.36 time in the finals. That landed the Gophers second. Chatfield's 4x200 was also a school record-setter in the finals (1:43.80). But that didn't get them a state title, either. That's because southeastern Minnesota rival Winona Cotter set a Class 1A meet record in the event with its time of 1:43.60.

It was that kind of a day.

"We would have won, but Cotter (Claire Heiring, Camila Puente Infante, Aubrey Schossow, Clarissa Sauer) had to go ahead and break the Class 1A state record," DeBuhr said. "They had to go out and do better than anyone else has ever done before. But sometimes it's pretty cool when other teams do stuff, too. I told our girls how proud I was of them. They ran their absolutely best."

DeBuhr knows, as do so many of today's coaches, what needs to happen for his girls to take another step.

It's all about training.

"(Developing) explosive muscles is so much of it," DeBuhr said. "So often these sprints are decided in the first 15-20 meters out of the blocks. At Chatfield, we are getting a new strength-and-conditioning program going this summer, getting away from lifting for bulk to lifting for usable explosive muscle. We've been pushing for lifting ever since I've been around here. But there is more buy-in than ever now."

From Century, there was another long-time coach whose jaw dropped taking in the state meet. That was Panthers girls coach Kris Allen, who happens to be directing the best 400 runner the school has ever seen, Sophia Comfere.

When Comfere finished her race and the clock showed she'd run in the 55s, Allen could hardly believe it, Comfere clocked in 55.90. Just four short years ago, that would have placed Comfere second.

But this time? Comfere finished fifth.

"Sophia landing fifth with that time is mind blowing to me," Allen said. "In a lot of years, that would have won it or at worst taken second. I think it's all about training. Kids are more serious about their sport and doing more of what they can to get better."