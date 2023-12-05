Making sense of the most unpredictable College Football Playoff semifinals ever | Podcast

Florida State got left out of the College Football Playoff and it set off a flurry of negative responses about the decision to include Alabama. But did the committee get it right by siding with the Crimson Tide?

Now that the semifinals are set, the matchups seem to portend two potentially exciting matchups. Michigan will face Alabama in the Rose Bowl with the Wolverines trying to win its first playoff game Texas and Washington square off in the Sugar Bowl. This might be the most unpredictable playoff semifinals in the 10 years of the four-team system. Who will advance to the national title game in Houston?

Dan Wolken and Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY Sports discuss these topics and more in this week's version of the College Football Fix.

