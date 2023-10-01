Making sense of the Jrue Holiday deal to the Boston Celtics

After several days of speculation, the Boston Celtics have traded for All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday per multiple sources. In the trade, the Celtics are sending out the NBA’s 2023 Sixth Man of the Year Malcolm Brogdon, fan favorite big man Robert Williams III, Golden State’s 2024 first round pick, and their own 2029 unprotected first round pick.

The former Milwaukee Bucks guard was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers in the deal that sent star floor general Damian Lillard to the Bucks, with Holiday now joining Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White as the stars of a heavy-duty starting lineup expected to be the leading threat to win it all in 2024.

The hosts of the NBC Sports Boston “Pre Game Live” show paused their football-oriented broadcast to break down the rough outlines of the trade that took place this Sunday morning.

Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded above.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire