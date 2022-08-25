Making sense of the Chiefs crowded backfield | Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

In the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast, Matt Harmon and Frank Schwab break down the crowded backfield in Kansas City with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jerk McKinnon and Isiah Pacheco, and debate which, if any, of the RBs are worth a draft pick for fantasy managers.

MATT HARMON: CEH has kind of moved, at least for me in my rankings, from a post dead zone running back to sort of firmly in the running back dead zone I've got him at running back 21. I think the news that Ronald Jones has been like completely pushed aside is good news for CEH Because I don't think Pacheco, who is the fine late-round dart throw, whatever. I don't know if you think more than that, but I think he's like a fine late-round dart throw. McKinnon's not a guy that's going to really mess this up too much, except on passing downs.

FRANK SCHWAB: We'll get TO that.

MATT HARMON: OK, all right, no, let's talk about it. Because I think--

FRANK SCHWAB: Late last year, who was the guy? Who was the guy--

MATT HARMON: It was McKinnon.

FRANK SCHWAB: --Andy Reid trusted late last year? It was Jerick McKinnon. When Jerick McKinnon's healthy, he's a good player, he really is. Like he's a guy-- and he's free. He is right there. Like I could go outside my door right now and get Jerick McKinnon. Come on in, Jerick. He's right there. Nobody's trapped-- nobody's taking Jerick McKinnon.

Yet Andy Reed tells us his usage last year-- he was a big part of that Chiefs offense. And let's say-- let's say CEH gets off to another slow start. Because I don't think he's a very good player. Again, we--

MATT HARMON: Yeah he's-- he's fine.

FRANK SCHWAB: I like betting on good players. I don't think CEH is a good player. Maybe that screwed him up, he comes back, plays great this year. There's a range of outcomes where CEH is a very good fantasy pick. I get that. I'm not going to take him.

But I do wonder, if he gets off to another slow start-- I don't think it's Isaiah Pacheco. He's the shiny new toy. Everybody's so excited-- oh, Isaiah Pacheco. And maybe-- I don't-- I don't hate him as a late-round, but he's not late-round anymore. I've seen him going crazy prices lately.

MATT HARMON: Yeah, single digits, nuts.

FRANK SCHWAB: So I'm pivoting to Jerick McKinnon because he's legitimately free. If I have a deep enough bench, I can stick him on there. And maybe by week three, four, we can get a few weeks out of Jerick McKinnon when he's healthy in a great offense as a very good pass catcher. I'm coming around to McKinnon as a value pick.

MATT HARMON: I love that call because it's obviously against the grain right now with-- with Isaiah Pacheco really rising up. And at the end of the day, CEH is not like making your fantasy season. In a best case scenario, he's maybe-- maybe RB 15, maybe, I think, in a best case scenario.

FRANK SCHWAB: I mean, man, yeah, it's hard for me to get him above that. Like even in that offense, yeah, he's just-- he's-- yeah. It just has-- if it hasn't-- god, they could have taken Jonathan Taylor. They could have taken Jonathan Taylor. Yeah, you didn't watch any of that Wisconsin film, Andy? Come on.

The-- no, I agree that CEH is-- he's a fine pick. I get every reason why somebody would pick him. I won't do it really unless he falls to me. It wouldn't be a proactive pick. I'm not riding this Pacheco train. Look, he could end up being a superstar. I don't know. But he's just kind of gotten out of hand a little bit with the buzz.

So-- and I'm not saying Jerick McKinnon is one of my pet players or anything. But last round of my draft, if it's a deep draft, sure, I'll take a dart throw there.

MATT HARMON: Love it. Yeah, no, I think that's kind of exactly how I feel about the backfield. I don't think any of these guys are, as you say, like proactive picks. Like they-- I'm definitely going after these guys at any point. CEH has got to fall to the right spot.