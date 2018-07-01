Making the pitch for LeBron James to sign with the Bulls

LeBron James is officially a free agent and the basketball world now awaits his decision, the first of what will be many dominoes to fall in the coming days and weeks. LeBron has options – realistically he'd have 30 options if every team could make it work financially – and Las Vegas believes the Lakers, Cavaliers and Rockets have the best chance to secure his talents.

The Bulls aren't on James' shortlist like they were in 2010, when ultimately he and Chris Bosh joined Dwyane Wade in Miami, where James won his first two championships. But just because James won't #SeeRed doesn't mean we can't pitch the Windy City, a franchise with six titles and a bright young core to the best basketball player on the planet.

So here it goes: A quick pitch to LeBron James on why he should join the Chicago Bulls.

Lauri Markkanen has Kevin Love potential on the offensive end. In fact, Markkanen's rookie numbers are eerily similar to Love's numbers during his first season in Cleveland. This past season Markkanen was one of three players to score 1,000 points, grab 500 rebounds and make 140 3-pointers. James himself and Philadelphia's Dario Saric were the others. He's 21 years old, showed he can score from anywhere on the floor and would be your new Kevin Love/Chris Bosh.

Wendell Carter is an unknown, but his ability to work the glass and defend at the rim make him a Tristan Thompson clone. Oh, and he made 41 percent of his 46 3-point attempts at Duke and averaged 13.5 points despite being the fifth option on a loaded Blue Devils team.

Kris Dunn came to life in his second NBA season and while he's still working out some weaknesses, taking the ball out of his hands (and putting it in James') would do wonders for his efficiency. Could he play off the ball? Perhaps not, but maybe he's better suited as a second unit point guard anyway, in a Marcus Smart-like role. Regardless of what he might become, the Bulls have three top-7 picks from the last three draft classes for which LeBron could mold on the floor any way he sees fit.

Zach LaVine's efficiency was…rather inefficient, but he was asked most nights to be a primary scorer. That's tough on a player who had played his entire career as a No. 2 (Karl-Anthony Towns) or No. 3 (Towns and Andrew Wiggins) option. He's still just 23 years old and will have a full summer of training under his belt for the first time since tearing his ACL. He's a prime bounce back candidate and would make for a dynamic third scoring option.

Denzel Valentine shot nearly 39 percent from deep and Justin Holiday is better than his 36 percent mark suggests. Though neither offer much in the way of versatility, they'd be complements on a LeBron-and-four-shooters lineup: Think LeBron-LaVine-Valentine-Holiday-Markkanen.

Plus, Robin Lopez's $11 million comes off the books next year and Omer Asik can be bought out for $3 million. There's room for the Bulls to make noise in free agency, even with LeBron's max salary included.

There are other factors in play, of course: James is a businessman, and Chicago is the country's third largest city. He'd be close to Cleveland and Akron, where he does plenty of work in the community. He'd remain in the Eastern Conference and avoid having to deal with the Warriors and Rockets until the NBA Finals.

But you want a challenge? You want to be the perfect fit on a young team that has young pieces still waiting to break out in a style you prefer? It's in the Windy City, King James.

OK, then. Back to reality and wondering what Zach LaVine's deal will come in at.