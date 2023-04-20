Making one big move to fix every NFC team

Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by diving further into Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new massive extension and what that means for the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson. Next, they discuss the San Francisco 49ers and their QB Brock Purdy's latest comments when he spoke with Jori last week regarding his elbow surgery. They also address the rumors that the 49ers are looking to trade QB Trey Lance, and discuss what compensation it would take for other teams to acquire the young player. Later, Charles and Jori make one move (either through the draft, free agency or a trade) that would drastically improve each NFC team heading into the 2023 season.

1:45 - The Eagles made an aggressive play by signing QB Jalen Hurts to a massive extension. Charles and Jori discuss how this contract affects Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, who is rumored to want a fully guaranteed deal.

12:55 - Jori interviewed 49ers QB Brock Purdy last week, and the young quarterback said he wasn't sure when he would be able to play next season. Overall, Jori believes this quote wasn't as bad as people thought, as it's still far too early in Purdy's recovery from elbow surgery to know when he'll be able to play.

19:15 - Rumors have been circulating about 49ers QB Trey Lance potentially being traded. Charles believes this is very likely, and doesn't think the compensation would have to be very high for. teams to acquire him. Charles likes the Minnesota Vikings and Tennessee Titans as potential landing spots.

29:30 - Fixing every NFC East team: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

38:35 - Fixing every NFC South team: Atlanta Falcons, Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints.

44:30 - Fixing every NFC North team: Detroit Lions, Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers.

53:30 - Fixing every NFC West team: Seattle Seahawks, San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals.

Aug 25, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance (5) looks to pass the ball during the first quarter gainst the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

Please support Terez Paylor's legacy:

• Buy an All-Juice Team hoodie or tee from BreakingT.com/Terez. All profits directly fund the Terez A. Paylor scholarship at Howard University.

• Donate directly at giving.howard.edu/givenow. Under “Tribute,” please note that your gift is made in memory of Terez A. Paylor. Under “Designation,” click on “Other” and write in “Terez A. Paylor Scholarship.”

• Donate directly to the PowerMizzou Journalism Alumni Scholarship in memory of Terez Paylor