Making Noise: At midseason who is in the running for All-South Texas football MVP?

The high school football season seems to take forever to arrive.

But once it starts, it passes by in a blink.

As October arrives it's time to take a look at which players have put themselves in position for All-South Texas Most Valuable Player consideration.

For this exercise, we limited it to one candidate per school, even though some teams have multiple potential honorees.

Here is a breakdown of some of the top candidates after five weeks of the 2023 season (in no particular order).

Luke Medina, Sr., Calallen

The biggest offensive playmaker on the field for the Wildcats stepped into the spotlight as a sophomore and has been a running back that Calallen can count on since.

Medina spurred the Wildcats' win against Flour Bluff and again has Calallen in a position to chase a district title and deep playoff run. Medina has tallied 507 yards and eight touchdowns in four games on 53 carries.

Trevor Long, Jr., Miller

It should come as no surprise that Miller has a candidate for MVP again. Long, who moved to QB1 for the Bucs this season, has piloted another explosive offense on the North Side, allowing Miller to use Jaedyn Brown's athleticism at multiple spots on the field.

Long's Miller offense averages 57 points a game and he has thrown for 1,299 yards and 21 touchdowns in four games.

Jayden Paluseo, Jr., Flour Bluff

Paluseo sent shockwaves across the state in helping the Hornets take down Boerne in a Week 1 thriller and again the signal caller has Bluff's passing game performing at a high level.

A year after smashing the Hornet single-season passing records, he broke single-game marks against Boerne and has thrown for 1,176 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jaydon Smith, Sr., Ingleside

The list can't all be quarterbacks.

The North Texas commit that is a multi-sport star for the Mustangs is on pace for some gaudy numbers at the midway point of the season.

Already owning the Ingleside career touchdown reception mark, Smith is adding on and can produce one of the best seasons in Coastal Bend history at this trajectory. Smith has 26 catches for 828 yards and 16 touchdowns through five games. Plus, teams have to think twice before kicking to him.

Gabriel Juarez, sr., Gregory-Portland

A key member of G-P's defense the last few years, Juarez now is also a battering ram at running back, helping the Wildcats make up for the production lost from the graduation of Dalvin Batts.

Juarez makes an impact in all three phases of the game, including with blocked kicks and punts. Juarez has 591 yards and seven touchdowns rushing, 35 tackles, one sack, three fumble recoveries and one blocked field goal this season.

Who else is in the running?

The Caller-Times conducted a fan vote to see who readers thought was the midseason MVP and Falfurrias RB Rene Martinez came away the winner with 34,124 of 87,139 votes, which was 39.2% of all votes cast.

Martinez is well on his way to leading the Coastal Bend (in all classes) in rushing halfway through the season. The Jerseys senior has 1,005 yards and nine touchdowns, which is more than 300 yards more than any other running back has so far.

Beeville sophomore Davyn Perez is another player making waves in all three phases of the game. Veterans Memorial's Christian Sabsook has carved out a bigger role on offense. Orange Grove QB Landon Rodriguez has led one of the best offensive attacks that most don't know about.

Tuloso-Midway linebacker Alex Olivarez has 45 tackles and three sacks midway through the season and is a big part of the reason the Warriors are holding opponents to a state-best five points a game. Three Rivers QB Caden Soliz has the Bulldogs primed for a long playoff run in a stout district.

And as is always the case, someone from Refugio will step up as the Bobcats try to return to Arlington. But in their stacked lineup, who will it be?

This article originally appeared on Corpus Christi Caller Times: High school football: A breakdown of All-South Texas MVP candidates