Making the NFL cut: Niceville's Thomas earns spot with Cowboys, Choctaw's Ward with Rams

For Niceville alumnus Juanyeh Thomas and Choctaw grad Alex Ward, Tuesday's final roster cut to the NFL preseason validated what the 8-5-0 has long known.

Thomas is an NFL-caliber safety in Dallas. And Ward is an NFL-caliber long snapper in Los Angeles.

The two made the 53-man rosters of their respective teams as expected, the pair joining current New York Jets running back Michael Carter and Atlanta Falcons safety Richie Grant as the latest Emerald Coast products to make the leap from Friday Night Lights to Sunday telecasts.

For Thomas, a 2022 Georgia Tech graduate who set a career-high with 81 tackles, forced fumbles and a sack his senior year, the grind never stopped after going undrafted in 2022. He signed a futures/reserve contract to join the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad last year, got better and showed up to camp with a mission to prove he'd been slept on.

Making the most of his preseason snaps, the 6-foot-1, 212-pound playmaker picked off Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence in his first preseason start and recorded a team-high nine tackles against Seattle. Soon video emerged of him hyping up teammates in the middle of a pregame warmup against the Raiders, who the Cowboys beat 31-16 with Thomas adding three tackles and a pass deflection.

"I think he definitely has a bright light, his engaging personality," Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told media after the roster was finalized. "He plays the game the right way. I mean, it's something that we've always admired about him. He jumped on special teams last year and really just didn't have the opportunity to contribute because, you know, other people, the veterans in front of him. He's taken a huge step this year and really excited by what he brings to the table."

Ward, a 2017 graduate of Choctaw, was a decorated two-time All-American during his six years at UCF, where he was named a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award (national long snapper of the year) his junior and senior seasons. In a position noticed only for its mistakes, the 6-foot-4, 240-pound consummate pro wasn't charged with a single blown snap in 40 starts.

On his signing day at Choctaw, former head coach Greg Thomas foreshadowed the progression: “If you ever see the player that’s the first one out on the practice field and the last one to leave, that’s Alex. He deserves everything that he’s gotten up to this point through hard work."

The hard work showed this preseason. He went undrafted but remained undeterred, shining at the NFL combine and signing a free agent contract with the LA Rams. With opportunity abound as former starting long snapper Matthew Orzech moved on to the Green Bay Packers, Ward seized the opportunity to earn the six-figure contract.

Now two more 850 legends are where they're supposed to be. Stay tuned.

