Making moves in Hoover: Gamecocks take down 2-seed Arkansas at SEC Tournament

Welcome to Hoover, where’s there’s a new invasive species terrorizing this place. It is a 6-foot, 230-pound Moose — furry and gray. Folks have tried to get this monster out, tried every technique, every conceivable option to contain and yet he still walks like this is his home.

Cole “Moose” Messina has run rampant at this SEC Tournament. He’s been the best player in Hoover so far, clobbering and mashing his way into the nightmares of opposing fans forced to root against him.

After lifting a solo home run out of Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in the Gamecocks’ Tuesday win over Alabama, Messina almost single handedly was responsible for No. 10 seed South Carolina’s 6-5 victory over No. 2 Arkansas (43-13) on Wednesday.

He laced an RBI-single up the middle in the third inning. In the fifth, the Moose from Summerville launched a two-run dinger that put the Gamecocks back up two. At that point of the SEC Tournament, Messina was 5 for 6 with two long balls and six RBIs.

And his magnum opus was still to come.

With the score tied in the ninth, Messina came up with everyone in Hoover already on Moose alert. Surely this guy couldn’t cause any more havoc?

Ha.

On the first pitch he saw, Messina launched a breaking ball over the center-field fence. The Gamecocks (35-21) erupted out of the dugout in laughter, looking at each other with big eyes and bigger grins. No way he did it again. No way!

Yes way. And thank goodness because South Carolina wasn’t looking ahead. And you’re probably thinking, Well, duh, thanks for the cliche.

But tournaments bring different philosophies.

On Wednesday, Arkansas chose not to throw its ace, Hagen Smith, deciding to save him for later during the SEC Tournament — perhaps for an elimination game. South Carolina, meanwhile, started Eli Jones and brought in reliever Ty Good out of the bullpen. It seemed expected the Gamecocks would roll with their bullpen then start Garrett Gainey the next day regardless of the outcome.

Instead, in the seventh inning, out of the bullpen with his blonde locks flopping as he ran was Gainey — tasked with getting the Gamecocks out of a two-on, no-out jam. And, he sort of did. Gainey allowed a double and a sac fly, giving up two runs but keeping the game knotted at four.

The inning kept South Carolina from disaster, kept the Gamecocks on the brink of winning two SEC tournament games for the first time since 2017. It kept the game tied for Messina to come to bat.

Next: South Carolina advances face No. 11 LSU at 5:30 p.m. Thursday.