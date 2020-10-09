The making of Iga Swiatek, the teenager tipped to become the next tennis superstar

Whatever happens to Iga Swiatek in Saturday’s French Open final, she can reflect on a breakthrough year – and one that began with an off-season training block at a David Lloyd Club in Cambridge.

Swiatek lives in Raszyn, a suburb of the Polish capital Warsaw, and is coached by a compatriot in Piotr Sierzputowski. But she has a British mentor in Nick Brown, a 59-year-old whose own playing career peaked when he knocked Goran Ivanisevic out of Wimbledon in 1991.

In December, she nipped over to England for a week of training. Brown also coaches the Cambridge University tennis team so he recruited the captain – Michal Kaminski, who happens to be Polish – as a hitting partner.

“The members loved watching what we were doing,” Brown told Telegraph Sport, “and some of the younger kids knew who Iga was. She said ‘hi’ to them, did photographs. It was a great experience for them to see someone training at that level.”

At that stage, Swiatek was ranked 60 in the world, with a CV that included a run to the fourth round of last year’s French Open, plus a junior Wimbledon crown. Not bad for a girl who only turned 19 in May.

View photos Swiatek (right) celebrates with runner-up Leonie Kung of Switzerland - Swiatek (right) celebrates with runner-up Leonie Kung of Switzerland - AP More

But 2020 has seen her climb to a new level. First with another fourth-round appearance in January’s Australian Open, and now with this extraordinary showing in Paris, where she has dropped zero sets and only 23 games on her way to the final.

“When I spoke to Piotr before Paris, he said that Iga was struggling,” recalled Brown, in relation to a post-lockdown record which then stood at two wins from five matches.

“I said, ‘Look, she has happy memories here from juniors [where Swiatek won the doubles in 2018, while also reaching the last four in singles]. As a player, when you go back somewhere where you have been successful, you get good vibes.

“The win over [top seed] Simona Halep was a game-changer. I just said ‘Do your warm-down, take yourself out, go by the river, relax, have an ice-cream, get away from tennis.’ The danger of the big event is that you are dealing with so much attention. But then this year is a weird tournament, with so few fans and hardly any media there in person – so maybe that helps.”

Brown had just finished a seven-year stint as British Fed Cup captain when the Polish Tennis Federation approached him in 2005. “There was a lot of infighting at the time, so they wanted an outsider to come in and raise the standard.

“Their entire budget at that time was around £1million. I remember going for my interview at a two-bedroom flat in a building left over from World War II – and that was their headquarters. They are very resourceful, because they have to be. And like a lot of people from that background, Iga has an incredible hunger to succeed.”

Welcome to the final 👏



19-year-old @iga_swiatek dominates Podoroska 6-2 6-1 to become the first 🇵🇱 woman in the Open Era to reach the title match in Paris.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/48CIv1C8vO



— Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) October 8, 2020

Initially, Brown helped to develop a group of world-class doubles players in Mariusz Fyrstenberg, Marcin Matkowski and Lukas Kubot, all of whom would qualify regularly for the ATP Finals. He also kept an eye on Jerzy Janowicz, the 6ft 8in giant who pushed Andy Murray to four sets in the 2013 Wimbledon semi-final.

Story continues