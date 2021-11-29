Making Grades: Ducks were inspired with a division clinching victory

There was just too much on the line for the Oregon Ducks not to get the job done.

The Pac-12 North was there for the taking. A rematch with Utah for the Pac-12 title and of course, the 125th meeting with the Beavers were all in front of the Ducks as they took to the field last Saturday.

Oregon wanted to get a couple of nasty tastes out of its mouth also. Utah had spanked the Ducks the previous week and Oregon State won the game last season up in Corvallis.

With so much to play for, Oregon turned in a very inspiring performance as they jumped on the Beavers early and went on to win 38-29. Every position group played very well, especially the offense, which turned in their most complete game of the season.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

QUARTERBACK:

Grade: A+

Anthony Brown was Anthony Brown once again after a miserable game in Salt Lake City. He was as efficient as ever by moving the ball down the field with his arm and legs. In his last game inside Autzen Stadium, Brown was 23-of-28 passing for 275 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 83 yards and another score. It’s the kind of game Brown and the Duck need if they want to beat Utah and go to the Rose Bowl.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

RUNNING BACK

Grade: A

Travis Dye and Byron Cardwell managed to run on the best run defense in the conference as the duo combined for 142 yards and two touchdowns with Dye gaining 99 of those yards. Add in Brown’s yards on the ground, the Ducks racked up 231 rushing yards on the Beavers.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

WIDE RECEIVERS/TIGHT ENDS

Grade: A

How good has Devon Williams been in the second half of the season? With Johnny Johnson and Jaylon Redd out, as well as Mycah Pittman leaving the program, the receivers were down to a bunch of sophomores and true freshmen and they have all stepped up in a big way.

Williams torched the Beavers for six catches for 110 yards and a touchdown. He became the first Oregon receiver to go over the century mark in receiving yards and Williams picked the perfect game to do so. Freshman Kris Hutson also had his best game of the year with his seven catches, 82 yards, and a score.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

OFFENSIVE LINE

Grade: A+

The offense wouldn’t have been as good as it was if it weren’t for the big guys up front. Oregon manhandled the Beavers for much of the game as they opened up huge holes for Dye and Cardwell to run through. The line also protected Brown and created enough time for the quarterback to make the right read on those run-pass option plays. Again, they need to do it once more this week against Utah.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

DEFENSIVE LINE

Grade: B

It was a good game for the defensive line as they held the conference’s leading rusher, BJ Baylor, to just 59 yards. They were unable to get to OSU quarterback Chance Nolan with zero sacks, but it wasn’t through a lack of trying. They were able to pressure Nolan enough times to get him out of his comfort zone. Credit the Beavers offensive line to hold off Kayvon Thibodeaux and Brandon Dorlus for much of the game.

Harry How/Getty Images

LINEBACKERS

Grade: B-

It’s difficult to grade out this group because they’re so banged up. Noah Sewell missed much of the second half, but still managed five tackles, four solo. Nate Heaukulani ended the game with four tackles. But the linebackers did allow OSU tight end Luke Musgrave to get behind them on a couple of big plays and the nephew of Oregon great Bill Musgrave ended the game with seven catches, 85 yards, and a touchdown.

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

SECONDARY

Grade: B

Verone McKinley (six tackles), Mykael Wright (four tackles) and Dontae Manning (four tackles) all turned in good games and held the OSU receivers in check for the most part. Nolan did throw for 308 yards, but Trikweze Bridges did pick him off at the end of the first half.

Tom Hauck/Getty Images

SPECIAL TEAMS

Grade: C+

Camden Lewis nailed a 36-yard field goal and Tom Snee had to punt just one time. But Lewis did have a kickoff go out of bounds and the Ducks allowed a 36-yard kickoff return to Jesiah Irish. After allowing a punt return for a touchdown in the previous week, kick coverage needs to be shored up quickly.

