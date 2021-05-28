Making the grade: Pueblo South baseball's Jordan Polito learned to earn his way to the diamond

May 28—For the past two years, Jordan Polito has sat in the grandstands watching his teammates and wondering what could have been.

Now, Polito is back on the field and leading a young Pueblo South High School baseball team team in hitting.

As a freshman and sophomore, Polito was sidelined because of his grades. He was ineligible and because of that was unable to participate on the baseball team.

That left him in a dark place.

"I missed my first two years of high school because of my grades, so this year I've come out with a chip on my shoulder," Polito said. "I'm trying to do what I can out here this year and make it the best season I can."

The junior reflected on how he felt during those two years.

"It sucked coming here sitting in the stands watching my team play, wishing I was out there," Polito said. "I've had to turn it around."

Hitting in the No. 2 hole, Polito has become a force at the top of the lineup for the Colts. He leads the team with a .458 batting average, a team-high 11 hits and 5 RBI.

Polito plays left field for South and has been stellar with his glove.

"He's a great kid," South coach Pete Carillo said. "His parents put their foot down on him with his grades and he's doing really well in the classroom. He works hard in the indoor and is a hard-working kid overall. He does what you ask him to do.

"I expected it from him. He has great hands to begin with. You can see him off by himself sometimes on the tee working by himself. That's why he's had such great success, by working hard."

He said hard work has led to his success on the diamond.

"I've been working hard since I started," Polito said. "I work with the coaches in the cages, sometime at six in the morning. Take a lot of hacks, work on a lot of things. Come in here, stay connected."

South played its best game of the season this past Tuesday, knocking off league-leading Pueblo County 17-13 for its first league victory. Polito, who had three of the Colts' 17 hits, explained what transpired.

"The team came together as a whole," he said. "We doubled the runs we had all season, had zero errors. We've been down on each other a lot because of losing early in the season. We picked each other up today, had a better attitude and came out with the win."

Polito has visions of playing at the next level and has his sites set on reaching that goal.

"That's why I play this year and go as hard as I can," Polito said. "I actually have a college looking at me right now. I've been in touch with them. I just have to keep my grades up, keep playing and I'll get there."

Chieftain senior sports reporter Jeff Letofsky can be reached by email at jletofsky@chieftain.com or on Twitter @jeffletofsky