Making five predictions for the Vikings’ preseason game against the Colts

The Vikings’ first preseason game featured hardly any notable players on their roster. It also featured a lot of room for improvement.

Denver routed Minnesota 33-6 on Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Broncos outplayed the Vikings on offense, defense and special teams. Turns out, it’s hard to keep a game close when that happens.

So the Vikings will try to bounce back against the Colts in Week 2 of the preseason. Here are five predictions for that game:

Starters will play — but only a little bit

Nov 8, 2020; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins (8) under center in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

This prediction isn't all that bold. Both Colts coach Frank Reich and Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said starters will likely play on Saturday. Based on what we know about Minnesota in the preseason, I don't think the team has Kirk Cousins and company out there for more than a few drives.

The Vikings find out who they have at guard

Minnesota Vikings guard Wyatt Davis (51) participates in NFL training camp Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

When these two teams faced off in the regular season last year, the Colts interior defensive line got the better of the Vikings interior offensive line. This time around, Minnesota will likely utilize some guards who did not take offensive snaps in the Indianapolis game, like Ezra Cleveland, Oli Udoh and 2021 draft pick Wyatt Davis. The Colts defensive tackle group is still really good. The guards vying for starting positions will receive quite a test, one that could separate the starters from the reserves, especially if DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart end up getting reps.

The Vikings backup quarterback situation solidifies

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Jake Browning (3) throws a pass during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Right now, the Vikings have a competition for the backup quarterback spot. With Kirk Cousins as the clear starter, Kellen Mond and Jake Browning both have a chance at the spot on the depth chart behind him. Players like Nate Stanley and Danny Etling are long shots at this point. I think someone becomes the heavy favorite to win the backup position after this game.

RB A.J. Rose has another big game

Minnesota Vikings running back AJ Rose (36) runs from Denver Broncos safety Caden Sterns (30) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

The Vikings are a team that loves to run the ball. They had to shy away from that in the 2020 regular season against the Colts, due to Minnesota getting down in the game. Dalvin Cook still finished with 63 rushing yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion. Minnesota doesn't need to win this game, so don't expect the team to start passing a ton if it gets down. The Vikings will run the ball, and likely not use players like Cook and Alexander Mattison for a lot of the game. Enter A.J. Rose, an undrafted free agent running back who has another chance to impress this preseason.

The Vikings keep it close

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Denver Broncos, Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)

Mike Zimmer seemed frustrated with his team's performance against the Broncos: "I thought we had two good days of work this last week with those guys, so we were going to give these other guys some opportunities to see if they could make the club," Zimmer said, per the Vikings. "Some of them proved us right; some of them proved us wrong." So it seems like starters are going to play a bit more and the team as a whole should play a little harder. Will that lead to a win? It kind of doesn't matter, considering it's the preseason, but it should be a closer game than it was in the opener.

