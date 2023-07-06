Making Diamonds: Bolles WR Naeem Burroughs recaps spring, talks goals for season

Bolles Bulldogs' Naeem Burroughs (12) celebrates with teammate Bolles Bulldogs' Chase Collier (15) after Burroughs' late second quarter catch for a touchdown. The Buchholz Bobcats traveled from Gainesville to play The Bolles School Bulldogs at Skinner-Barco Stadium in Jacksonville, FL Friday November 4, 2022.

The wait was worth it for Naeem Burroughs.

The standout Class of 2026 Bolles wide receiver couldn’t participate in a large portion of spring football because it overlapped with track season, but the reward for his patience was becoming a state champion as a freshman.

“The first three weeks I was in track, so it was kind of tempting because I wanted to get back on the field,” Burroughs told the Times-Union this spring. “But track was fun because we ended up winning state as a team in the 4x1. Glad that we did.”

The moment of winning a state championship as a freshman is something that he cherishes.

“It was just a crazy unreal experience for me being a freshman,” he said. “You don’t see many people doing that, so it was just unreal.”

Burroughs has exploded as one of the most heavily recruited players on the First Coast. He’s pulled in more than 15 offers from programs like Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Georgia and many other schools before even taking a snap as a sophomore.

Last season, he displayed his talent in his first varsity game, racking up six receptions for 178 yards and two touchdowns versus a playoff caliber team.

He finished his freshman season with 36 receptions, 659 yards and seven touchdowns for Bolles as the Bulldogs made it to the 2M state semifinals.

Now, with more eyes on him, he said he has to put on a show for those who are watching.

“It’s a lot of pressure but pressure burst pipes, or it makes diamonds, and I’m gonna make a diamond because I’m going to go out there and do my best every game,” Burroughs said. “I know I’ve got people watching me, little kids wanting to be me, so I have to give them a show.”

If Burroughs’ name looks familiar to you, it’s likely because you remember Naeem’s older brother, Quincy. Quincy was a 2021 Super 11 selection and a standout wide receiver for Raines who signed with Cincinnatti before transferring to Wisconsin this offseason.

He is a wealth of knowledge for his younger brother and it’s a relationship that helps Naeem as he navigates the hardships of being a talented recruit.

“Whenever I need something, I call him and we'll talk for about an hour or two, just whatever we need,” Naeem said. “I'll take the knowledge because I know that he's went through this, and he's had a hard time when he first started, so he's been through a lot and he’s a hard worker, also. So, I just take whatever he gives me and put it on the field.”

