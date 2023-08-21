Making the case for why each Alabama QB could be named starter for Week 1

The question of the offseason is Tuscaloosa has been: Who will be named Alabama’s starting quarterback? Will it be Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson, Tyler Buchner? Recently, even true freshman Dylan Lonergan has had his name mentioned in the conversation.

That is the question that Alabama fans have continuously searched for over the last few months. Each quarterback is different and stands out in their own way. There have been various reports that provide optimism for each of the four candidates to win the starting quarterback job.

Today, Roll Tide Wire makes the case for why each Alabama quarterback could be named as the team’s starter for Week 1 of the 2023 season.

Jalen Milroe

Every Alabama fan is aware of the athleticism that junior quarterback Jalen Milroe possesses. That is certainly a trait that could give him the nod in Week 1. During the 2022 season, Milroe had 263 rushing yards and a touchdown. Interestingly enough, he finished the season as the team’s third-highest rusher. There are lingering concerns regarding Milroe’s decision-making when it comes to going through his progressions. That is something that needs to improve. However, Milroe’s playmaking ability is something that could help him become the starter for Alabama’s Week 1 matchup against Middle Tennessee State.

Ty Simpson

During the spring game, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson looked like the most polished quarterback. There is no denying that. He made plays with both his arm and legs. Simpson has received a lot of praise during fall camp as well. In an offense that is centered around zone runs and play-action passes, Simpson might have the upper hand. During the spring, he appeared to be the most consistent. That could go a long way in the eyes of the Alabama coaching staff.

Tyler Buchner

Notre Dame transfer quarterback Tyler Buchner has one distinct difference from all of the other quarterbacks on Alabama’s roster. Buchner was recruited and played under Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees. Buchner’s familiarity with Rees’ offensive gameplan and scheme is something that has helped him enter the mix to be named the Week 1 starter. Buchner’s stats were not overwhelming in South Bend. However, he has a fresh start in Tuscaloosa and has a wealth of talent surround him. Familiarity is one of the key factors that could help separate Buchner from the rest of the pack.

Dylan Lonergan

The underdog in the Alabama starting quarterback battle has been true freshman Dylan Lonergan. Despite being ranked as a four-star coming out of high school, many assumed that Lonergan would not factor into this year’s quarterback competition. There has been a lot of buzz surrounding Lonergan in recent weeks. There is no way to truly tell if Lonergan is in the thick of the quarterback battle. The Georgia native more than proved that he can play early during the A-Day game. Lonergan’s arm talent is likely superior to any quarterback on the roster and rightfully so. He is also a member of Alabama’s baseball team. Needless to say, Lonergan should not be taken lightly. He has more than enough talent to become a factor sooner rather than later.

How I think the QB situation will pan out

It might be an unpopular opinion, but I believe that multiple quarterbacks will play in Week 1. That does not necessarily mean that a starter will not be named. It simply means that a starter has not been determined for the future beyond the Middle Tennessee State game. I tend to believe that at least two of the four quarterbacks mentioned will see playing time. There is a possibility that three see the field as well. I do not think that one quarterback alone will play. That makes Alabama predictable on offense for their Week 2 matchup against Texas. The best thing that Alabama can do is create unpredictability in the Texas locker room. Last season, the Longhorns performed well defensively and got after Bryce Young. With a new quarterback at the helm in Tuscaloosa, it seems to be the best option at this point in time.

