Making a case for Skyy Moore as Chiefs’ WR1 in 2023

Kansas City Chiefs WR Skyy Moore is looking to take a second-year leap in 2023 and he has received a ton of offseason buzz so far.

The 22-year-old WR is coming off a disappointing rookie season in terms of his on-field production. Winning a Super Bowl and catching a touchdown in the game is not something to gloss over for a rookie player. However, that was Moore’s only touchdown during his rookie campaign and it came against a broken defensive coverage.

Despite playing 16 games, Moore caught just 22 passes for 250 yards and no touchdowns during the regular season. There were moments on the road against the Chargers when the Western Michigan product came down with monumental catches to preserve drives. Hard work this offseason can propel Moore into what Chiefs fans thought he might be when he was selected in the second round of last year’s draft.

Throughout the offseason programs, specifically mandatory minicamp, Moore has been a standout player. Moore has gained a rapport with Chiefs’ starting QB Patrick Mahomes throughout the offseason, and it has shown in 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 team drills. Andy Reid even said that Moore was targeted often and had among the most receptions during OTAs and mandatory minicamp.

Last season, Moore was moved around the field, playing in the slot and out wide. Coming into the NFL, it was assumed that the former second-round pick would orchestrate predominantly from the slot. The fact that he wore so many hats as a rookie really didn’t allow him to get comfortable with any singular role. That could change in 2023, with Moore playing a lot of the snaps vacated by JuJu Smith-Schuster. Route running and creating separation has never been a question mark with Moore, as he was quite impressive in that department for a stretch last season.

There is a strong chance that Moore will see a consistent role in the slot in 2023. Although you rarely see a slot receiver become a team’s WR1, it is not out of the realm of possibility in this iteration of the Chiefs’ offense.

