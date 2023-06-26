Making the case for (and against) Tutu Atwell as the Rams’ No. 3 receiver

One of the most important and interesting position battles set to play out for the Rams in training camp is at wide receiver, specifically the No. 3 spot. Cooper Kupp is obviously going to be the top target and Van Jefferson is penciled in as the No. 2 receiver opposite him, but Los Angeles doesn’t have a clear-cut No. 3.

It’s really the first time in Sean McVay’s tenure that with everyone healthy, the Rams don’t have a legitimate trio that’s expected to play the majority of the snaps. Among those competing for playing time as the No. 3 receiver is Tutu Atwell, the Rams’ second-round pick in 2021.

Up to this point, Atwell has had a quiet start to his career, but he showed promise in Year 2 and has continued to develop this offseason based on the comments from his teammates and coaches.

The Rams need to get more out of the speedy, undersized receiver this season, but that will only happen if he can beat out Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua and a host of others.

Why Atwell should be the No. 3 receiver

Atwell has legitimate game-changing speed. He’s the fastest player the Rams have on offense, running a 4.32 in the 40-yard dash at his pro day. And even though he’s undersized, that sort of speed is something the Rams could use this season.

After creating big plays in bunches in 2021, the Rams struggled to create explosive gains last season, which forced them to sustain long drives in order to put points on the board. That style of offense didn’t work and it won’t be effective this year, either.

Atwell gives the Rams a true deep threat and a player who can create big gains on short throws. Kupp can do that with his rare after-the-catch ability, but he’s not going to blow by defenders like Atwell.

By inserting Tutu into the starting offense, he can keep defensive backs honest and threaten the deep part of the field the way Brandin Cooks did for two years in Los Angeles. That opens things up underneath, which has real value even if Atwell isn’t getting targeted 100 times.

He can also impact the game as a runner, taking handoffs and keeping the defense on its toes by defending laterally on jet sweeps. Atwell had nine carries for 34 yards and a touchdown last season, using his speed to pick up yards on the ground.

He’s by no means a perfect player, but Atwell is capable of creating big plays at a higher rate than someone like Skowronek or Nacua. He just has to keep gaining confidence and getting consistent looks from Stafford.

Why he shouldn't be

There are real questions about whether Atwell can hold up as a full-time player at his size. He’s listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, making him the smallest player on the Rams’ roster. And just looking at him on the field, you can see how much smaller he is than his teammates and opposing defensive backs.

Beyond just his smaller stature, he also hasn’t proved he can play every down. You’re not going to get much out of him as a run blocker, which makes him a liability on running downs. At the very least, you’re probably going to design the play to go to the side of the field that Atwell isn’t on.

Given the emphasis McVay puts on blocking from his wide receivers, that aspect of Atwell’s game is sure to hurt his playing time. Skowronek is a much better blocker, to the point that he can even line up as a fullback in the Rams offense.

The other concern with Atwell is his ability to win over the middle. At 165 pounds, he’s not a player who’s going to run a dig route and take a big shot from a linebacker between the numbers. Kupp and Skowronek make catches over the middle consistently, and Nacua showed he can do the same in college, but Atwell is better served running routes that keep him on the outside and away from traffic.

Bottom line

There’s certainly a role for Atwell in this offense. It may not be as a full-time player, but his speed makes him a weapon at wide receiver. The Rams just have to utilize him properly, which they didn’t necessarily do with DeSean Jackson in 2021.

Ultimately, I think McVay will go with someone like Skowronek on early downs because of his willingness (and desire) to block in the running game, while also subbing Atwell in for more obvious passing situations.

The Rams just have to hope they don’t tip their hand when they do sub receivers in and out. In other words, they can’t run every time Skowronek is on the field and pass when Atwell is out there. Defenses will catch onto that trend quickly.

