Making the case for (and against) Puka Nacua as the Rams’ No. 3 receiver

Puka Nacua hasn’t taken an NFL snap yet, but that won’t stop Rams fans from jumping aboard the hype train for the rookie receiver. He’s generated a lot of buzz for his positive work in OTAs and minicamp, but the real competition will begin at training camp.

Nacua is one of many wide receivers competing for the No. 3 receiver spot in Los Angeles, along with Tutu Atwell and Ben Skowronek. We already made the case for and against Atwell and Skowronek being the third wideout next to Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson, so we’re doing the same with Nacua.

Why Nacua should be the No. 3 receiver

Nacua has the skills to be a starting wide receiver in the NFL, despite not being the most athletic player at the position. He brings good size (6-2, 201 pounds) to the Rams’ receiving corps, something they could use when facing more physical secondaries around the NFL. And even though he lacks some speed, he did find ways to create big plays at BYU; he averaged 18.7 yards per catch in 2021.

It’s been said before and I’ll say it again, but he’s similar to Robert Woods. He’ll do the dirty work at wide receiver, take handoffs in the running game, block on the outside and make defenders miss after the catch. He’s just a well-rounded receiver who can do a little bit of everything, and that will most certainly help the Rams if he does end up being a starter.

At BYU, he rushed for 357 yards and five touchdowns on 39 attempts in the last two years, so he certainly can contribute as a runner, just as Woods did with the Rams.

His ball skills are really good, too, as evidenced by this ridiculous juggling catch against Boise State last year. He somehow maintained his concentration to make the grab for a touchdown, even as he was being interfered with by the defender.

Another look at this WILD touchdown catch by @AsapPuka to give @BYUfootball the lead with less than two minutes to go! pic.twitter.com/MQViSSpTEs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 6, 2022

Kupp also has impressive ball skills, but the Rams don’t have another wideout who can elevate and make contested catches like Nacua did in the play above. That element of his game will be a nice addition to the offense, particularly in the red zone.

Why he shouldn't be

Sean McVay’s offense isn’t an easy one to pick up and learn. There are a lot of intricacies that make it unique, from the route combinations to the expansive play calls. Nacua seems to be grasping it rather quickly based on the comments from his coaches and teammates, but he’s still a rookie.

It usually takes rookie receivers some time to develop into meaningful contributors so no one should expect Nacua to come in right away and catch 60 passes in Year 1. Inexperience is the biggest concern for him as he tries to carve out a role for himself, but at least he’s off to a good start.

Another worry with Nacua is his ability to separate at the NFL level. As mentioned, he’s not the fastest receiver, so he may struggle to run away from bigger, faster and more athletic defenders at the next level, which will limit how often he gets open.

Having receivers who don’t separate much hasn’t been an issue for Stafford in the past – hello Kenny Golladay – but Nacua needs to find ways to generate some separation from DBs with the Rams.

Bottom line

It’s easy to get excited about Nacua, especially after hearing those with the Rams speak so highly of him. However, we have to remember one thing: he was a fifth-round pick. Even first-round receivers don’t produce much as rookies, so everyone has to temper their expectations for Nacua in Year 1.

That being said, he’s dedicated and works hard, so he’s going to do everything he can to make a name for himself as early as possible. I just don’t think he’ll be one of the three starters initially as the Rams are likely to opt for a more experienced player such as Atwell or Skowronek.

He does make a lot of sense as a fourth or fifth receiver this season, with the opportunity to play more snaps if an injury were to occur.

