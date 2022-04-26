Making a case for and against Jaguars drafting Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson

Last week, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said that they are down to four prospects who are being considered for the first overall pick. Those players are likely Michigan edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia defensive tackle Travon Walker, North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal.

Of the four, Hutchinson seems to be the most popular prospect. Whether it’s been within the fanbase or a debate through the media, many seem to believe he’s the top player in the draft. And when looking at what he brings to the table, cases can be made for and against selecting him.

The former Wolverine had a monstrous 2021 season where he wound up finishing second behind Alabama quarterback Bryce Young for the Heisman Trophy. He racked up 62 tackles with 32 of them being solo tackles, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles, and a fumble recovery. Because of his production, he’s considered the favorite to have his name called to kick off the draft on Thursday due to his high floor.

However, it’s been pretty well documented that Baalke is the type that prefers prospects with elite traits, and in this draft, that’s Walker. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah confirmed this after reaching out to sources, and it seems the debate in the Jags’ war room might be between Walker and a left tackle for that reason. Walker is a player with a much higher ceiling than Hutchinson, too, but the latter player still can’t be ruled out of the mix.

Some other criticisms and concerns the NFL has about Hutchinson are that he doesn’t have a flurry of pass-rushing moves and that his arms-length is below average. They were measured at 32 1/8 inches at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Despite the concerns and Baalke’s draft history, Hutchinson still has a respectable chance to be the Jags’ selection. Despite that, though, others are certainly pushing him to also be the No. 1 pick.