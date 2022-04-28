Making the case for and against the Jaguars drafting Georgia DL Travon Walker

There is now only a day left until the 2022 NFL Draft, and most of the NFL has no clue who the Jacksonville Jaguars will take with the first overall pick on Thursday. Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke told the media last Friday that they are down to four players they are considering with the No. 1 pick.

It’s presumed those players are Michigan edge-rusher Aidan Hutchinson, Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker, North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, and Alabama offensive tackle Evan Neal. Jaguars Wire examined the case for Hutchinson earlier this week and will do so for Ekwonu soon. We are looking at Walker on Wednesday.

The knock on Walker is that his production doesn’t merit being taken first overall. With the Bulldogs last season, he only recorded 33 tackles, 7.5 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two pass deflections, and one fumble recovery. Hutchinson had a much better year by a considerable margin where he recorded 62 tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss, 14 sacks, three pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and two forced fumbles. Scouting reports also say that Walker has work to do to become an effective pass rusher.

However, Baalke’s history and answers make it seems like he prefers Walker. The Jaguars and the league have fallen in love with Walker because of his tremendous upside and believe it is much higher than Hutchinson’s. Trent Baalke has witnessed this first-hand with Aldon Smith in San Francisco, who was one of the league’s top edge-rushers immediately. Scouts also have raved about his ability to defend against the run.

Jacksonville, Baalke, and Pederson are likely deciding between Hutchinson and Walker for who they will take first overall. No one will know who they truly will take until NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announces the pick on Thursday night.