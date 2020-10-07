Making the case for — and against — the Detroit Tigers hiring Alex Cora as manager

Alex Cora has taken responsibility for his role in the 2017 Houston Astros sign-stealing scandal that led to a World Series title, but he doesn't want to be considered the mastermind.

A nine-page report from MLB commissioner Rob Manfred detailed that Cora, then the team's bench coach, was at the forefront of creating the system to steal signs (along with his players, including Carlos Beltran). They used a monitor near the clubhouse to decode the signs and then banged on a trash can to relay messages to hitters.

Detroit Tigers general manager Al Avila confirmed on Friday that Cora and former Astros manager A.J. Hinch will be considered for the organization's managerial vacancy. They were each handed a one-year MLB suspension, which expires after the 2020 World Series.

"Obviously, the cheating scandal is not a good thing," Avila said. "They're serving their suspensions. And once their suspensions are over, they'll be free to pursue their careers. We have not eliminated anybody from our list at this point."

Asked for further clarification, Avila said, "I have them on my list."

[ The Free Press has started a new digital subscription model. Here's how you can gain access to our most exclusive Detroit Tigers content. ]

[ A.J. Hinch, Alex Cora will be considered for Detroit Tigers' manager position ]

View photos Alex Cora had a successful, yet short and scandal-tinged, tenure with the Boston Red Sox. The Tigers are at least considering him to replace Ron Gardenhire at manager. More

Manfred said the sign-stealing, trash-can-banging plot was "player-driven and player-executed," and the staff members, besides Cora, had no involvement. However, Manfred said everyone within the franchise — including Hinch — could have done more to stop the illegal actions.

More on Tigers:

Detroit Tigers already have a willing candidate for next manager: Lloyd McClendon

Making the case for Detroit Tigers hiring A.J. Hinch as next manager

George Lombard developed an AL MVP. Should Detroit Tigers give him a chance?

Cora doesn't want to be known as the scientist behind the scheme, buthe was the only member of the coaching staff to endorse it.

"Out of this whole process, if there is one thing that I completely reject and disagree with is people within the Astros organization singling me out, particularly (former general manager) Jeff Luhnow, as if I were the sole mastermind," Cora told ESPN's Marly Rivera in June. "The commissioner's report sort of explained, in its own way, what happened. But the (players) have spoken up and refuted any allegations that I was solely responsible."

Why Cora makes sense

Similar to Hinch, making Cora the manager comes with an opportunity for a redemption story. And everyone loves a good comeback, right?

He will be 45 years old this October, meaning a lengthy stay, wherever he ends up, should be in the cards. The Red Sox inked him to a contract extension through the 2021 season, with a club option for 2022, but the scandal nixed those plans.

[ Ex-Tiger in line to interview for manager job ]

Cora is considered young in terms of his coaching experience, but he's wise in baseball years. That gives the Tigers an advantage, especially once they begin to dip into the free-agent market for veteran players to mix with their prospects.

He knows how to flip the switch, communicating with players from different generations to meet their developmental needs. Cora showed this in 2018 when he led the Red Sox to a World Series title in his first year as the manager — becoming one of five rookie skippers to do so. He brought together younger players like Mookie Betts, Xander Bogaerts and Andrew Benintendi, combining them with J.D. Martinez, Hanley Ramirez, Dustin Pedroia, and a slew of experienced starting pitchers.

View photos Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora presents right fielder Mookie Betts with the 2018 AL MVP Award before a baseball game between the Red Sox and the Toronto Blue Jays on April 11, 2019, at Fenway Park in Boston. More