Making the case for (and against) Ben Skowronek as the Rams’ No. 3 receiver

Cooper Kupp and Van Jefferson will get the bulk of the targets on offense for the Rams this season, but Los Angeles could still use a No. 3 receiver – particularly with Sean McVay’s heavy usage of 11 personnel. The Rams have plenty of candidates competing for that role, including Tutu Atwell, Ben Skowronek, Puka Nacua and others.

We already made the case for and against Atwell as the No. 3 receiver, and now we’re doing the way with Skowronek. He might be considered the front-runner for the job heading into training camp if he’s healthy, given his experience and toughness.

Why Skowronek should be the No. 3 receiver

(AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Skowronek was essentially the Rams’ No. 3 receiver last season when Van Jefferson was injured, so he has experience in that role. Los Angeles knows what it’s going to get with Skowronek and McVay loves his toughness, particularly as a blocker. In fact, his blocking ability is probably what gives him the best chance to be the WR3 this year.

At one point last season, the Rams were even using him as a fullback and lead blocker in the backfield, which worked effectively for a bit. He can also line up almost as a tight end, standing tight to the formation and helping clear out defenders in the running game. His blocking is also useful in the passing game when the Rams run screen passes or short routes to other receivers, allowing Skowronek to lead the way after the catch.

One of Skowronek’s other valuable traits is his physicality. He’s not afraid to go over the middle and make a tough catch in traffic. At 6-foot-3 and 224 pounds, he has the frame to do that without getting lit up by a linebacker over the middle.

If the Rams want a receiver who can block and pick up tough yardage over the middle, Skowronek should be their guy. He’s one of their bigger receivers and is almost built like a slightly undersized tight end.

Why he shouldn't be

What you’re not going to get with Skowronek is someone who creates big plays or beats the defense deep. He simply doesn’t have great speed, but that’s fine for the role the Rams have had him in.

After the catch, he’s not all that elusive, forcing just three missed tackles in his career, according to PFF. His hands were iffy as a rookie in 2021, dropping three of his 19 targets, but he improved in that area last year with just one drop on 58 targets.

Skowronek is a decent complementary piece next to Kupp and Jefferson, but he’s not an explosive player or real weapon on offense. He’s best utilized on short to intermediate throws over the middle, or as a blocker on the edge when the Rams go with an outside zone run or quick throw behind the line of scrimmage.

Bottom line

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

While the Rams don’t fully know what they have with Atwell or Nacua, it’s clear the type of player Skowronek is. He’s a tough, physical receiver who can win against bigger cornerbacks, but he’s not going to create big plays down the field or pick up yardage after the catch.

There’s still a role for him in this offense, particularly on early run downs, so he’s not someone to be written off just yet. But for an offense that wants to create more explosive plays than they had last season, Skowronek may not be their guy.

They’d be better off leaning on someone like Atwell or Nacua.

