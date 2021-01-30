Making use of Boston’s smaller TPEs to boost its bench rotation

The Boston Celtics have the biggest traded-player exception (TPE) in league history to work with to fortify their team ahead of the Mar. 25 trade deadline in their efforts to make a run at a title after sign-and-trading Gordon Hayward to the Charlotte Hornets in the offseason.

But, they don’t necessarily need to use all of the $28.5 million exception — or even any of it this season to accomplish those goals. In fact, they couldn’t use all of it even if they wanted to after the sign-and-trade triggered a hard cap for the season, though they do have about $22 million to play with.

If they did use a sizeable part, they’ll jump even further into the luxury tax, exacerbated by the ever-more punitive repeater tax structure, making fielding a contender increasingly onerous.

There is however a path that could help them mitigate that tax impact while also presenting a options to add impact players in terms of how "all-in" Boston wanted to go this season. Instead of using the big TPE generated by the Hayward deal, they could instead use their two other TPEs created by dealing away centers Enes Kanter ($5 million) and Vincent Poirier ($2.6 million). This would then let them use the $28.5 million TPE at the deadline or in the offseason a number of ways, adding more firepower and/or depth -- or by taking on a bad contract for some asset replenishment. https://twitter.com/TheCelticsWire/status/1354529445420412930?s=20 But who are the candidates who might conceivably be available making a small enough amount to fit?

Bargain wings

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

There are a few players who might be had for little more than a second-rounder, or possibly even a swap and cash. They don't move the needle too much, but could help the rotation with minimal roster and asset shake-up. The Sacramento Kings' Glenn Robinson III fits this mold, and easily fits into Poirier's slot at just $2 million this season, providing some respectable outside shooting and size on the wing. Ben McLemore likely isn't part of a Houston Rockets rebuild at 27, and while not an ideal fit is an upgrade from Carsen Edwards or Javonte Green, and fits into Poirer's TPE at $2.2 million.

"Costlier" young wings

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

These players might need a more to pry loose -- a pair of seconds or one of Boston's likely late firsts -- so while cheap in terms of cap hit, they'll also likely take more assets to acquire than one might otherwise burn on a player of their abilities. Dylan Windler probably isn't going to win you a playoff game, but he's also an upgrade from Semi Ojeleye earning just $2.1 million, an easy fit for Poirier's TPE. But, the Cleveland Cavs aren't going to let him go for a second-rounder -- if at all. Similarly, the Chicago Bulls could probably be convinced to part with Denzel Valentine -- who can shoot from deep as a 2 or 3 in small-ball lineups -- but it'll probably cost a first-round pick to get him.

Seasoned vets

Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports

Proven role players, this trio of wings will probably cost a first round pick -- but will also be more likely to deliver the play you'd be trading that pick for. The Bulls may well be interested in flipping veteran guard Garrett Temple for a late first, and at 6-foot-5, Temple can play 1-3 while adding career 35% outside shooting. Boston should call the Detroit Pistons about Wayne Ellington, a career 38.3% shot from beyond the arc who would greatly improve the team's bench offense. It's less clear the Golden State Warriors will be interested in moving veteran wing Kent Bazemore with the continuation of the play-in tournament, but if they do throw in the towel he would be another excellent low-cap hit target.

Impact options

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

This pair of players are the two most impactful that could realistically be pried free from their current teams with skill sets that would fit well with what Boston needs. They'll also likely be costly, though how much is hard to say. The New Orleans Hornets seem open to moving players, but GM David Griffin is known for driving a hard bargain, making a trade for forward Josh Hart likely steep. But his rebounding and serviceable if not stellar shooting is worth a call at least. If Boston is serious about pushing for a title, a move for Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins makes sense if he'd be comfortable as a third or fourth option. Given he's playing for a paycheck, that may be a bridge too far. On the other side of the coin, a championship pedigree might also be just what Collins needs to secure the size bag he wants in free agency he probably won't get otherwise as a short-term rental for the Celtics.