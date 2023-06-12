Making the argument for Auburn football to play each SEC team in 2024

AUBURN — The 2024 season will look a bit different for Auburn football.

The changes won't be unique to the Tigers, though, as the Southeastern Conference has a couple of notable changes on the way. The additions of Texas and Oklahoma dominate discussion, but the conference also decided earlier this month to abolish divisions, making it easier for Auburn to play teams in the soon-to-be erased SEC East.

That gives more intrigue to Wednesday evening, when the SEC is scheduled to release the 2024 conference opponents for each of its members. Here's each potential foe listed in alphabetical order, along with the argument for that team to match up with coach Hugh Freeze's Tigers.

Auburn had won six straight games versus Arkansas before the Razorbacks came into Jordan-Hare Stadium last season and put an end to the Bryan Harsin era with a 41-27 victory. The Tigers play Arkansas again in 2023, and potentially winning back-to-back games would put Auburn back in control of this series.

The Iron Bowl needs no introduction, nor does the need for it need to be explained. The Tigers and Crimson Tide have played every season since 1948, with Alabama winning 45 of the 75 games over that stretch. The 2024 edition of the rivalry will take place in Bryant-Denny Stadium, a venue Auburn hasn't won in since 2010.

Auburn has travelled to The Swamp to play the Gators just three times since 2000. With divisions erased, the conference has a chance to rekindle a feud between two of its most recognizable teams; the sides played annually from 1945-2002.

Georgia

The Deep South's Oldest Rivalry is in danger of disappearing if the SEC decides to remain at eight conference games for the longterm, but the competition can at least continue into 2024. The Bulldogs have dominated lately, winning the last six straight meetings, but Freeze can make a significant statement by beating Georgia — or at least hanging with it — in Year 2.

LSU and Auburn have played yearly since 1992. With LSU coach Brian Kelly using the transfer portal to revamp his roster and leading his team to the SEC Championship Game in Year 1, and Freeze trying to do the same at Auburn, the parallels between the two sides have a chance to be uncanny.

Mississippi State

The Tigers have traditionally dominated this matchup — they lead 62-31-3 all time — but the Bulldogs have held their own as of late, boasting a 5-4 record since 2014. It's become a competitive series, evidenced by the contest last year, which featured a furious comeback by Auburn before Mississippi State won in overtime.

Oklahoma

One of the two newcomers to the league in 2024, the intrigue to play Oklahoma is natural. The Sooners, along with the Tigers, were disappointing in 2022, but the matchup would be one between a couple of college football's most storied brands.

Freeze's connections to Oxford are obvious, and reports swirled of Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin's interest in the Auburn job after the Tigers let go of Harsin in October. Ultimately, Freeze landed on the Plains and Kiffin remains with the Rebels. No matter where this game is played, the storylines write themselves.

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer has the Gamecocks on the rise. They went 8-5 last season and are bringing in a recruiting class ranked No. 17 nationally by the 247Sports Composite, which is the highest rating South Carolina has earned since 2015. With Freeze trying to get Auburn back on its feet in the recruiting realm, too, a matchup of the Tigers and Gamecocks in 2024 could be one between two up-and-coming teams.

Another team in the SEC East, Tennessee is a program the Tigers have an increased chance of playing in 2024. The Vols put themselves back on the map last season by winning 11 games and topping Alabama for the first time since 2016. If Tennessee keeps it up and Neyland Stadium continues to rock, why not send the Tigers to Knoxville?

Texas

Similar to Oklahoma, the allure to play Texas is obvious. Auburn hasn't seen the Longhorns since 1991, but Texas either coming to Jordan-Hare Stadium or the Tigers taking a trip to Austin should happen sooner rather than later.

Texas A&M

Any matchup with Texas A&M over the next few years should bring back positive memories for Auburn fans. In front of a sold-out crowd at home last season, the Tigers gave interim head coach Cadillac Williams his first win as the man in charge. Auburn and the Aggies have only played annually since 2012, but the series has been largely competitive (Auburn has won six of the last 11 games).

Vanderbilt

Considering Auburn has played Alabama, Georgia and LSU annually over the last few decades, the Tigers have consistently been tasked with one of the country's toughest schedules, year-in and year-out. Vanderbilt hasn't gone over .500 since 2013, and could be a team Auburn plays more often with the divisions dashed.

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on Twitter @rich_silva18.

