Making 2021 projections for the Vikings’ top picks

The Vikings made some interesting choices this draft. Some of the team’s draftees could start right away, while others might take several seasons in the NFL to see the field.

Vikings Wire compiled a list of the team’s top picks, followed by what they’re projected to do in 2021.

These players still have to go to training camp. They still have to develop and win these spots over veterans who will be competing with them. It’s not a given by any means that these projections happen, but it is interesting to think about how each draftee will slot in for 2021.

So here is the list:

T Christian Darrisaw

Apr 29, 2021; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Christian Darrisaw (Virginia Tech) with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell over video call after being selected by the Minnesota Vikings as the number 23 overall pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft at First Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings GM Rick Spielman said that Darrisaw is a pure left tackle. If he's better than Rashod Hill in year one, then I think Darrisaw gets the starting nod right away. 2021 projection: starting left tackle

QB Kellen Mond

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond (11) warms up before the Orange Bowl NCAA college football game against North Carolina, Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Mond is a very enticing prospect, but he could take years to develop. I like that the Vikings made this pick, but Mond will sit behind Kirk Cousins — at least in his first year. 2021 projection: backup quarterback

LB Chazz Surratt

Oct 3, 2020; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) turns upfield as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Chazz Surratt (21) defends during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are locked in atop the linebacker depth chart with Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr. Surratt has a chance to compete for reps beyond that. I think Nick Vigil is the team's third linebacker, but Surratt could slot in after that. I also think Troy Dye could get more reps than him. 2021 projection: fifth linebacker

Story continues

OL Wyatt Davis

Sep 7, 2019; Columbus, OH, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Wyatt Davis (52) against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Davis is a true guard and some had him going earlier than round 3. The Vikings got good value here, and it might pay off with Davis winning a starting position as soon as this season. 2021 projection: starting left guard

DE Patrick Jones II

Oct 26, 2019; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers defensive lineman Patrick Jones II (91) sacks Miami Hurricanes quarterback N'Kosi Perry (5) during the third quarter at Heinz Field. Miami won 16-12. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Jones also has a serious chance at starting, due to how the Vikings stand with his position group. That said, Stephen Weatherly and D.J. Wonnum are both likelier candidates for the starting defensive end spot opposite Danielle Hunter. 2021 projection: rotational player who gets a lot of reps

RB Kene Nwangwu

Sep 26, 2020; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones running back Kene Nwangwu (3) avoids the tackle of TCU Horned Frogs safety Ar'Darius Washington (24) and scores a touchdown in the third quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Nwangwu has a chance to play right away as well. He was a kick returner in college, so he could be an important player on special teams for the Vikings. He said he's open to learning punt returner, too. 2021 projection: Return man/fourth running back

DB Camryn Bynum

Oct 6, 2018; Tucson, AZ, USA; California Golden Bears cornerback Camryn Bynum (24) celebrates after intercepting the ball during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-USA TODAY Sports

Spielman announced Bynum as a safety, a position that Minnesota does not have a lot of depth at. I think he could be a backup safety in 2021. He might not get very many reps behind Xavier Woods and Harrison Smith, but he could be high on the depth chart. 2021 projection: backup safety

Edge Janarius Robinson

FSU's Janarius Robinson works out during their opening practice for fall camp at the Al Dunlap Training Facility Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. Syndication: Tennessee

As was the case with Jones at defensive end, Robinson also has a chance for a lot of playing time in 2021, due to where Minnesota stands with the position. The Vikings showed with Cameron Dantzler that it doesn't matter where you're drafted, if you develop better than the other rookies, you'll get more playing time. If Robinson shows more progress than Jones, he could be looking at a lot of reps. For now, Jones should be projected higher up the depth chart, though. 2021 projection: Rotational defensive end

1

1