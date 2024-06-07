Makin reaches British Open semis with impressive Elias win

Joel Makin becomes the first Welshman to reach the British Open semis since David Evans won the tournament in 2000 [PSA]

Joel Makin pulled off a stunning victory to beat world champion Diego Elias in the quarter-finals of the British Open in Birmingham.

The 29-year-old becomes the first Welshman since 2000 to reach the semi-finals of the prestigious event after one of his finest displays, winning 11-9, 11-9, 4-11, 11-8 at the Birmingham Rep Theatre.

“It’s absolutely massive, I felt like I could do that,” said Makin.

“I knew I could upset him a bit, I know he’s an unbelievable squash player but there was space on there, and if my lines were good and I was gripping the ball down the side walls then I know I have a chance against anyone.

"I’m really happy with how I executed that."

Before this week, Birmingham-based Makin had not recorded a single win at the British Open despite appearing every year since 2017.

Makin was the first man from Wales since Alex Gough in 2002 to compete in the quarter-finals, but he has now gone one better to end Wales’ wait for a men’s semi-finalist since David Evans won the tournament 24 years ago.

Makin, who won the Manchester Open trophy two weeks ago, will take on world number one Ali Farag of Egypt in the semi-finals on Saturday.

“I’ve had issues this year, but I’m feeling good and I’m in a good place. There’s two big matches left now for a big title. It’s anyone’s now and there are going to be some big matches," Makin added.

Makin’s fellow Briton - England number one Georgina Kennedy - will play her women's quarter-final match against world champion Nouran Gohar on Friday.

Gohar's fellow Egyptian Hania El Hammamy takes on Belgium's Tinne Gilis in the remaining quarter-final. Two more Egyptian players - Nour El Sherbini and Nour El Tayeb - have already booked their semi-final place and face each other on Saturday.

Friday's remaining quarter-final matches in the men's draw sees Mostafa Asal of Egypt play American Timothy Brownell, while Malaysia's Eain Yow Ng takes on Paul Coll of New Zealand.