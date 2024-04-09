With Makhmud Muradov out of UFC 301, Ihor Potieria steps in to face Michel Pereira in Rio
Despite already being booked for a fight, Ihor Potieria will step in on short notice at UFC 301.
Makhmud Muradov has been forced out of his May 4 middleweight bout against Michel Pereira (30-11 MMA, 8-2 UFC) at Rio Arena in Rio de Janeiro (pay-per-view, ESPN+) due to an infection. He will be replaced by Potieria (21-5 MMA, 2-3 UFC), who is currently scheduled to face Shara Magomedov June 22 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.
Both fighters confirmed the news on social media after an initial report from MMA Mania.
Potieria snapped his two-fight losing skid with a unanimous decision win over Robert Bryczek at UFC Fight Night 236 in February. Meanwhile, Pereira is 2-0 since moving up to middleweight, scoring a first-round TKO of Andre Petroski, followed by a first-round submission of Michal Oleksiejczuk at UFC 299.
With the change, the latest UFC 301 lineup now includes:
Alexandre Pantoja vs. Stephen Erceg – for flyweight title
Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez
Caio Borralho vs. Paul Craig
Vitor Petrino vs. Anthony Smith
Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Poteira
Drakkar Klose vs. Joaquim Silva
Kevin Borjas vs. Alessandro Costa
Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite
Joanderson Brito vs. Jack Shore
Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai
William Gomis vs. Jean Silva
Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo
Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel
